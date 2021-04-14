Lucas Oil Late Models Storm into the Mid-Atlantic

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is back in action this weekend in the Mid-Atlantic, at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday, April 17th and Port Royal Speedway on Sunday, April 18th.

The Red Nininger Tribute at Hagerstown Speedway will see a full program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, accompanied by the Pure Stock division. Hagerstown Speedway is a true 1/2 mile track with straight-aways over 900 feet long and 70 feet wide, with 90 feet wide turns. The pit gate will open at 2:00PM with the general admission gate opening at 5:00PM, hot laps begin at 7:00PM. For tickets and more information, visit: www.hagerstownspeedway.com or call (301) 582-0640.

Better known as “The Speed Palace”, Port Royal Speedway will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Sunday, April 18th for the River Valley 40. The immaculate half-mile oval will feature a full program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, highlighted by a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Limited Late Models will compete for $1,500-to-win. Both pit and general admission gates are set to open at 2:00PM, with hot laps slated for 5:15PM. For more information, visit: www.portroyalspeedway.com.

For those unable to make it out in person, both races will be streamed live, beginning with hot laps, on MAVTVPlus.com. Unlimited. Exclusive. On-Demand. Live.

Following his victory at Atomic Speedway, Hudson O’Neal leads the current Lucas Oil Championship Standings and will be sporting the Midwest Sheet Metal Orange Spoiler at Hagerstown Speedway. “To say the least, it’s always been a dream to be in this position and to be able to take advantage of it with a really good race car. I ran pretty good at Port Royal last year and have had success at Hagerstown as well, so I feel pretty good going into the weekend.”

Trailing O’Neal in the championship hunt – by a total of just 125 points – are Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie, Kyle Bronson, and Brandon Sheppard to complete the top five. To view the complete Lucas Oil Championship Standings, please visit: https://lucasdirt.com/points/2021-points.

Track Information:

Hagerstown Speedway

Phone Number: 301-582-0640

Location: 15112 National Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Directions: I-81 to exit 6-B, then 5.3 miles west on US 40 (NSR)

Website: www.hagerstownspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Hagerstown Speedway April 17th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Port Royal Speedway

Phone Number: 717-527-2303

Location: 308 W. 8th St., Port Royal, PA 17082

Directions: two miles south of US Rt. 322 just off of PA Rt. 75 in Port Royal. Pit entrance on Fourth St., General Admission on Sixth and Eighth St.

Website: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Port Royal Speedway April 18th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Red Nininger Tribute Purse: $15,000 to win- 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

River Valley 40 Purse:

$10,000 to win- 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800. = $48,575