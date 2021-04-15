Dennis Erb Racing Heads to Hawkeye State for MLRA Triple Shot this Weekend

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The inaugural running of the ‘Bristol Bash’ took place over the April 9-11 weekend at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway and the Dennis Erb Racing team was in the pit area at the immaculate Bristol, Tennessee facility to do battle in the pair of World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series contests. In Friday’s $10,000 to win weekend opener, Dennis Erb, Jr. qualified twelfth quickest in Group A during time trials and later placed fifth in his stacked heat race. Unfortunately, due to mechanical gremlins, Dennis was forced to break out the back-up car and utilized a provisional to gain access into the 40-lap feature. He wound up charging past eleven competitors during the race to salvage a thirteenth place effort.

Following a rain-out on Saturday evening, the $25,000 to win grand finale was contested on Sunday afternoon at BMS. Dennis posted the seventh fastest lap in Group A during qualifying prior to finishing sixth in heat race action. After grabbing the fifth transfer spot through the B-Main, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace then moved past five racecars during the daytime headliner and was eventually paid for a sixteenth place showing in the 40-lapper. Dennis now finds himself seventh in the latest version of the heated WOOLMS point standings. Complete results from the ‘Bristol Bash’ weekend can be found online by logging onto www.woolms.com.

The #28 team has another big weekend in store from April 15-17 in a trio of Lucas Oil MLRA Series shows in the Hawkeye State of Iowa. Dennis will vie for the $5,000 winner’s check later tonight on the 1/4-mile oval at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa. From there, the action will quickly switch to 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa for a pair of events to round out the tripleheader. Another $5,000 top prize will be on the line on Friday night, while a $10,555 payday will be up for grabs in Saturday’s 13th Annual ‘Slocum 50.’ Additional information on these races can be accessed by clicking on www.mlraracing.com.

