Haubstadt Delivers as ALWAYS !!

by Don Martin

Last weekend the World of Outlaws made their annual appearance at the Tri-State Speedway located in Haubstadt, Indiana. The Class Track has a reputation for putting on a thrilling action-packed race on the ¼ mile banked paperclip track. This year did not disappoint as we saw 5 different leaders nearly 20 lead changes in the 40 lap feature and a last lap pass for the win in front of the standing room only crowd.

Clute Texas Driver Aaron Reutzel took the early lead before Indiana’s favorite driver Tyler Courtney took the lead going after his first World of Outlaw win. The driver on the move of course as always, the most exciting driver on the circuit has to be Sheldon Haudenschild. The NOS Energy drivers looked like it was going to be a 1-2 finish. Sheldon took the lead from “Sunshine” Courtney and took sail and was running away with it until he got together with a lapped car suffering a flat right rear. Sheldon would make the change go to the tail and rally back to finish 14th. Up front again it was Carson Macedo and James McFadden who both got by Courtney and staged a war over the next ten laps. McFadden has been strong since coming back from Australia driving the Kasey Kahne Karavan #9. McFadden won the night before at Kokomo and looked like he was going to double up.

A late caution set up an incredible 5 lap finish that saw the two exchange sliders in every corner. McFadden got by Macedo coming to the white flag for the lead and Macedo made a hard charge on the inside to chop and break McFadden’s momentum and he would go on to win the race. It was Macedo’s second World of Outlaws Sprint Car victory of the year. The Lemoore, California Macedo drives the Jason Johnson Tarlton #41. The win paid $10,000 and moved Macedo into 4th in the point standings.

McFadden came home second and was not too happy with Macedo chopping him and made some comments in victory lane. Courtney came home third in the Clauson-Marshall NOS energy drink sprinter with Hunter Schuerenberg and Aaron Reutzel rounding out the top five. Great runs by Schuerenberg and Courtney. Both drivers have tons of seat time at Haubstadt and took advantage of their experience and both damn near pulled off the victory.

Brad Sweet continues to lead the points, he finished 7th in the feature. Sheldon sits second in the points followed by David Gravel in the Big Game Motorsports #2. Gravel finished 6th in the feature. Macedo sits 4th in the points followed by Logan Schuchart rounds out the top five in the points. Schuchart led the points early in the season and the team has been struggling of late. Aaron Reutzel sits 6th in the points and Donny Schatz, Kraig Kinser, Brock Zearfoss, and Jason Sides round out the top 10.

Speaking of struggling I have never seen Donny Schatz look this bad, it is clear the team is not happy and the Ford program is not good right now. The 10-Time Champ, I am sure will put it together soon.

In closing again what a job by promoter Tommy Helfrich and his staff, the place was packed and the weather early in the afternoon was not good with showers at the track til 3pm. What and effort and the show was top notch as always. Close to 40 winged warriors in the pits and was one of the strongest fields of the year. Several of the All-Stars were on hand joining the Outlaws. The World of Outlaws this week head to Oklahoma and Texas before heading to Bristol the following week.

Everyone be safe and see you at the races soon.