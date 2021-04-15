Tanner English Finds Clarksville Victory Lane for Third Time; Tripleheader Ahead!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) In a rain-soaked weekend that saw Plan A go out the window when the doubleheader at Lucas Oil (MO) Speedway was canceled, Tanner English made the most of things by picking up another feature win and an additional runner-up effort! On Saturday, April 10 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee, Tanner laid down the second fastest lap overall in DIRTcar Super Late Model qualifying and later started the 20-lap feature from the outside of the front row. The Benton, Kentucky ace then led the second half of the contest to pocket the $1,500 payday for his third triumph of 2021 over David Seibers, Richard Frost, Corey Posey, and Larry Greer!

At Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois on Friday evening, April 9, the Riggs Motorsports team was in the pit area to do battle for a $3,000 top prize. Tanner clicked off the fastest lap overall during DIRTcar Racing qualifying prior to nabbing a heat race victory. In the 30-lapper, Tanner stayed close to eventual winner Brian Shirley early in the distance before setting for a runner-up performance. Full results from both weekend shows can be accessed online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com and www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

“We drove a lot of miles over the weekend, but a win and a second place finish makes it all worth it,” quoted English recently. “We were able to get some races and some laps under our belt and it’s always fun to reach victory lane. I have to thank Scott and Jason Riggs, along with our entire team, for making this all possible. Hopefully, we can keep running up front this coming weekend at Tyler County, Ponderosa, and Florence!”

Next up for the #81e team will be a tripleheader over the April 15-17 weekend in the states of West Virginia and Kentucky. Later tonight, the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series will hold their inaugural event at Tyler County Speedway in Middlebourne, West Virginia and Tanner will be on hand to vie for the $10,000 winner’s check. The triple shot will then conclude in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with a $3,500 to win event on Friday night at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky and a $5,000 to win showdown on Saturday evening at Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky. Additional information concerning these races can be found online by clicking on www.tylercountyspeedwayonline.com, www.ponderosaspeedway.net, and www.florencespeedway.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com