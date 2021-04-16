USMTS locked and loaded for Louisiana twin bill

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (April 16)—With six battles behind them and a bar set almost too high to see with the naked eye, the fire-breathing outlaws of the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s invade a pair of Cajun country clay ovals April 23-24 with plans to move the bar out of sight.

The Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, Louisiana, hosts the 9th Annual Cajun Clash on Friday, April 23, and the series makes its maiden voyage to Revolution Park in Monroe, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 24, for two nights of pure power and a pair of incredible edge-of-your-seat blockbusters paying $10,000 to win each night.

More than $100,000 in prize money is on the line during the two-night stretch for the best of the best in dirt modified racing.

ARK-LA-TEX SPEEDWAY – VIVIAN, LOUISIANA

9TH ANNUAL CAJUN CLASH

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Zack VanderBeek notched his first win at the Ark-La-Tex Speedway last September in the 16th trip for the USMTS to Gene Boyter’s popular venue. It was his 50th career win.

Cade Dillard’s three wins here in his home state leads all drivers while two-time winners Chris Henigan and 2018 USMTS National Champion Johnny Scott are the only other racers with multiple titles.

Jake Gallardo’s only USMTS triumph came here five years ago and Kelly Shryock’s 2014 victory was his 184th and final triumph with the USMTS.

Hunter Marriott, Ryan Gustin, Stormy Scott, Rodney Sanders and Jason Hughes have also won here. Duke Whiseant’s only USMTS victory happened in the series debut at the Ark-La-Tex Speedway on June 5, 2008.

In addition to the USMTS touring titans, fans will also witness wheel-to-wheel action in the Limited Mod, Factory Stock, Crate Late Model and Pro-Mod classes. The pits will open at 2 p.m. and grandstands open at 5 with racing at 7:30.

An open practice from 6 to 8:30 p.m. is slated for Thursday, April 22.

The Ark-La-Tex Speedway is a 3/8-mile high-banked red clay oval located 0.6 mile south of SR 2 on SR 1, then 0.7 mile west on Airport Rd., then 2.2 miles south on Boyter Lane Rd. (ESR). The physical address is 13119 Boyter Ln, Vivian, LA 71082. For more information visit arklatexspeedway.com.

REVOLUTION PARK – MONROE, LOUISIANA

INAUGURAL USMTS EVENT

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

After bringing in 300 truckloads carrying 1,500 tons of dirt in just four days nearly a year ago, Dylan Scott’s Dirt On The Rev (Revolution Park) was given new life as a state-of-the-art dirt track after struggling to find success as an asphalt racetrack since its construction in 2008.

The 30-year-old country music sensation-turned-racetrack-promoter, Scott operates the 3/8-mile oval from near his hometown of Bastrop, Louisiana, and welcomes the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s for the first time to Dirt On The Rev.

The pits are slated to open at 2 p.m. and grandstand gates swing open at 4 with the first green flag to be unfurled at 6:30. CrateRacin’ USA Late Models, Limited Modifieds and Factory Stocks will round out the four-division racing card.

Dirt On The Rev is a 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt oval located off I-20 east to exit 120, then 0.6 mile south on Garrett Rd., then 2.4 miles east to Frontage Rd., then east. The physical address is 8850 Frontage Rd, Monroe, LA 71202. For more information call (381) 245-7665 or visit facebook.com/dirtontherev.

If you can’t be there in person, you don’t have to miss a single lap. Catch both nights streaming live at racindirt.tv.

Taking dirt to a new level: The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows. Twenty-six of the 36 race nights will pay at least $10,000 to win while the other 10 carry a $5,000 top prize.

As if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.