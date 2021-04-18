Brandon Overton Streaks from Tenth to Take Schaffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Win at I-75 Raceway!

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE) Fans at the newly-reconfigured I-75 Raceway had to endure a couple of rain-outs before the inaugural visit by the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series on Friday night, April 16, but last night’s show at the Sweetwater, Tennessee facility was definitely worth the wait. Brandon Overton, of Evans, Georgia, won a consolation event before streaking from his tenth starting spot in the 53-lap feature to pocket the $5,053 payday. Utilizing heavy lapped traffic on the 23rd circuit, Brandon grabbed the point from race-long leader Dale McDowell and kept the talented field behind him the rest of the way to secure the triumph in the second round of the Spring Nationals miniseries!

Finishing behind Overton’s #76 machine at the unfurling of the checkered flag was fellow Georgian Michael Page, who started the contest from the outside of the front row after posting the quickest time in Group B during qualifying. Polesitter and early race leader Dale McDowell, of Chickamauga, Georgia, rounded out the podium in the third spot and is the new point leader by a scant two markers over Overton. Local favorite Cory Hedgecock crossed the finish line in the fourth position while Tyler Millwood was close behind in fifth.

Brandon’s win last night in the Volunteer State marked his fourth career visit to Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series victory lane. His win came aboard a Wells Motorsports Longhorn Chassis powered by a Clements Race Engine with sponsorship from CrossFit Overton, Allstar Concrete, EZ-GO, Big Dog Stump & Tree, R.W. Powell Construction, Convenient Lube, Allstar Performance, and Topnotch Kustom Koncepts.

A strong 32 car field piled into the pit area at I-75 Raceway for the second event of the 2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series schedule. Dale McDowell earned Fast Time honors and an extra $250 courtesy of Joseph Wallace with Keller Williams Realty during the qualifying session with his quick lap of 14.562 seconds. Donald McIntosh secured a victory in an entertaining first consolation event, while eventual A-Main winner Brandon Overton was triumphant in the final consolation race. Series provisionals were awarded to Jeff Neubert and Johnny Cloer.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels will be right back in action on April 23-24 with a doubleheader in the states of North Carolina and Tennessee. Next Friday night, the inaugural running of the ‘North Carolina State Championship’ will be held at Ray Cook’s Tri-County Race Track and a $4,053 top prize will be on the line at the Brasstown, North Carolina bullring. A day later, Mountain View Raceway in Spring City, Tennessee will host the cars and stars of the Spring Nationals tour for a $5,053 to win program.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Race Summary

Friday, April 16, 2021

I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(10) Brandon Overton $5,053 (2) Michael Page $2,500 (1) Dale McDowell $1,600 (4) Cory Hedgecock $1,200 (5) Tyler Millwood $900 (11) John Ownbey $700 (8) Chase King $675 (6) Jason Cardwell $650 (13) Will Roland $625 (14) Manny Falcon $600 (9) Donald McIntosh $580 (17) Stacy Boles $560 (20) David Payne $540 (15) John Llewellyn $520 (19) Ruben Mayfield $500 (21) Jeff Neubert $480 (22) Johnny Cloer $470 (7) Colton Proffitt $460 (12) Jadon Frame $450 (3) Jensen Ford $450 (18) Christian Hanger $450 (16) David Crabtree $450

Entries: 32

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-22), Brandon Overton (Laps 23-53)

Cautions: 4 (Lap 6 for a smoking Christian Hanger, Lap 7 for a spinning Jensen Ford, Lap 13 for a tangle involving Johnny Cloer and Jeff Neubert, and Lap 40 for a smoking Colton Proffitt)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Dale McDowell 14.562 seconds

Group A (Top Four Locked In): Dale McDowell, Jensen Ford, Tyler Millwood, Colton Proffitt

Group B (Top Four Locked In): Michael Page, Cory Hedgecock, Jason Cardwell, Chase King

Sunoco Race Fuels Consolation Race #1 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Donald McIntosh, 2. John Ownbey, 3. Will Roland, 4. John Llewellyn, 5. Stacy Boles, 6. Ruben Mayfield, 7. Ryan Winchester, 8. Andy Standridge, 9. Craig Greer, 10. Johnny Cloer, 11. Forrest Trent (DNS)

American Racer South Consolation Race #2 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Brandon Overton, 2. Jadon Frame, 3. Manny Falcon, 4. David Crabtree, 5. Christian Hanger, 6. David Payne, 7. Matt Tharp, 8. Tim Rocker, 9. Phil Helton, 10. Steve Smith, 11. Dakota Smith, 12. Jeff Neubert, 13. Sam Seawright (DNS)

Series Provisionals: Jeff Neubert, Johnny Cloer

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Dale McDowell – 386 Brandon Overton – 384 Donald McIntosh – 368 Cory Hedgecock – 368 David Payne – 338 Stacy Boles – 330 Christian Hanger – 328 Jensen Ford – 316 Forrest Trent – 249 John Llewellyn – 247 Jeff Neubert – 243 Johnny Cloer – 241 Jonathan Davenport – 200 Michael Page – 196 Kyle Larson – 196

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Saturday, April 3 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – JONATHAN DAVENPORT

Friday, April 16 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 23 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, North Carolina) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, April 24 – Mountain View Raceway (Spring City, Tennessee) – $5,053 to win

Friday, April 30 – Crossville Speedway (Crossville, Tennessee) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 1 – Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 7 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Virginia) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 8 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 29 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 30 – Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Monday, May 31 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tennessee) – $10,052 to win

