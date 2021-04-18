Daryn Klein, Will Krup, Billy Smith, Joel Ortberg & Craig Bangert take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|10K
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|1
|2
|7
|11G
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|5
|3
|10
|30
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|7
|4
|1
|10J
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|-3
|5
|9
|T4
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|4
|6
|3
|78
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-3
|7
|12
|5
|Brian Wolfmeier
|5
|8
|8
|11T
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|–
|9
|19
|16G
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|10
|10
|22
|2J
|David Jumper
|House Springs, MO
|12
|11
|6
|112
|Tim Ratajczyk
|Columbia, IL
|-5
|12
|15
|4
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|3
|13
|4
|23
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|-9
|14
|21
|7S
|Jeff Sloan
|Charleston, MO
|7
|15
|16
|67
|Mark Oller
|1
|16
|17
|4D
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|1
|17
|13
|87
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-4
|18
|20
|26
|Matt Zimmerly
|Hillsboro, MO
|2
|19
|18
|44
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|-1
|20
|14
|96
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|-6
|21
|11
|91
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|-10
|22
|5
|6K
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|-17
|23
|24
|9T
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|1
|24
|23
|16W
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|-1
DIRTCAR LATE MODELSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|16G
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|1
|2
|1
|26
|Matt Zimmerly
|Hillsboro, MO
|-1
|3
|12
|7S
|Jeff Sloan
|Charleston, MO
|9
|4
|3
|2J
|David Jumper
|House Springs, MO
|-1
|5
|11
|16W
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|6
|6
|5
|9T
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|-1
|Top 6 transfer
|7
|10
|68
|Scott Bourland
|3
|8
|9
|45Y
|Nate Yount
|Imperial, MO
|1
|9
|4
|42L
|Lane Ehlert
|O’fallon, MO
|-5
|10
|7
|1H
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|-3
|11
|8
|11K
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|-3
|12
|6
|147
|Kyle Stolzer
|Sainte Genevieve, MO
|-6
|DNS
|13
|2
|Charlie Cole
|Wynne, AR
|–
DIRTCAR LATE MODELSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|23
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|1
|2
|3
|30
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|1
|3
|1
|96
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|-2
|4
|5
|87
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|2
|6
|4
|147
|Kyle Stolzer
|Sainte Genevieve, MO
|-2
|7
|6
|1H
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|-1
|8
|8
|68
|Scott Bourland
|–
DIRTCAR LATE MODELSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|11G
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|–
|2
|8
|10J
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|6
|3
|7
|78
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|4
|4
|3
|4D
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|-1
|5
|5
|26
|Matt Zimmerly
|Hillsboro, MO
|–
|6
|6
|42L
|Lane Ehlert
|O’fallon, MO
|–
|7
|2
|16W
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|-5
|DNS
|4
|2
|Charlie Cole
|Wynne, AR
|–
DIRTCAR LATE MODELSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|6K
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|1
|2
|4
|112
|Tim Ratajczyk
|Columbia, IL
|2
|3
|5
|91
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|2
|4
|8
|T4
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|4
|5
|1
|2J
|David Jumper
|House Springs, MO
|-4
|6
|7
|16G
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|1
|7
|6
|11K
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|-1
|8
|3
|7S
|Jeff Sloan
|Charleston, MO
|-5
DIRTCAR LATE MODELSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|11T
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|–
|2
|6
|10K
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Brian Wolfmeier
|1
|4
|2
|44
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|-2
|5
|7
|67
|Mark Oller
|2
|6
|5
|9T
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|-1
|7
|3
|45Y
|Nate Yount
|Imperial, MO
|-4
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|19K
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|–
|2
|4
|82J
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|2
|3
|7
|14C
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|4
|4
|5
|1D
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|1
|5
|10
|82Q
|Cole Queathem
|Troy, MO
|5
|6
|6
|36E
|Danny Ems
|–
|7
|13
|10X
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|6
|8
|11
|23
|Dylan Sharp
|Hillsboro, MO
|3
|9
|14
|327
|Chuck Goodman
|Pevely, MO
|5
|10
|15
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|5
|11
|12
|15
|William Hicks
|St. Charles, MO
|1
|12
|8
|59R
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|-4
|13
|18
|21D
|Randy Dickman
|Troy, MO
|5
|14
|24
|18
|Jerry Thompson
|Troy, IL
|10
|15
|22
|4G
|Paul Schrempf Jr
|St. Louis, MO
|7
|16
|21
|24
|Jesse Dill
|Desoto, MO
|5
|17
|19
|98
|Shawn Vaughn
|2
|18
|2
|7
|Blake Thompson
|Troy, IL
|-16
|19
|23
|44R
|Anthony Reams
|Owensville, MO
|4
|20
|3
|1AM
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|-17
|21
|16
|71S
|Dakota Smith
|Desoto, MO
|-5
|22
|9
|89
|Bobby Bittle
|Smithton, IL
|-13
|23
|17
|13
|Donovan Hutchinson
|Johnston City, IL
|-6
|24
|20
|14
|C.J. Springer
|Damiansville, IL
|-4
|DNS
|26
|28C
|Mike Crostic
|Arnold, MO
|–
|DNS
|27
|70
|Josh Russell
|Festus, MO
|–
|DNS
|25
|3L
|Bill Larue
|Valley Park, MO
|–
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|7
|Blake Thompson
|Troy, IL
|1
|2
|3
|89
|Bobby Bittle
|Smithton, IL
|1
|3
|5
|82Q
|Cole Queathem
|Troy, MO
|2
|4
|7
|23
|Dylan Sharp
|Hillsboro, MO
|3
|5
|8
|15
|William Hicks
|St. Charles, MO
|3
|6
|4
|13
|Donovan Hutchinson
|Johnston City, IL
|-2
|7
|6
|14
|C.J. Springer
|Damiansville, IL
|-1
|8
|1
|3L
|Bill Larue
|Valley Park, MO
|-7
|DNS
|9
|28C
|Mike Crostic
|Arnold, MO
|–
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|14C
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|–
|2
|4
|82J
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|2
|3
|6
|1D
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|3
|4
|3
|327
|Chuck Goodman
|Pevely, MO
|-1
|5
|7
|10X
|Jim Black
|Bonne Terre, MO
|2
|6
|2
|98
|Shawn Vaughn
|-4
|7
|9
|71S
|Dakota Smith
|Desoto, MO
|2
|8
|5
|44R
|Anthony Reams
|Owensville, MO
|-3
|9
|8
|18
|Jerry Thompson
|Troy, IL
|-1
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|1AM
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1
|2
|7
|19K
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|5
|3
|6
|36E
|Danny Ems
|3
|4
|8
|59R
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|4
|5
|3
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|-2
|6
|4
|21D
|Randy Dickman
|Troy, MO
|-2
|7
|5
|4G
|Paul Schrempf Jr
|St. Louis, MO
|-2
|8
|9
|24
|Jesse Dill
|Desoto, MO
|1
|DNS
|1
|70
|Josh Russell
|Festus, MO
|–
DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|5
|14
|Billy Smith
|Park Hills, MO
|4
|2
|2
|57H
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|–
|3
|8
|25A
|Dave Armstrong
|Ste Genevieve, MO
|5
|4
|6
|2W
|Jason Walsh
|St. Louis, MO
|2
|5
|7
|17E
|Matthew Edler
|St. Louis, MO
|2
|6
|3
|14G
|Tommy Gaither
|Alton, IL
|-3
|7
|10
|52J
|Andrew Johns
|Belleville, IL
|3
|8
|1
|92K
|tom krankle
|St. Louis, MO
|-7
|9
|20
|67
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|11
|10
|9
|23
|Darron Forrest
|Eureka, MO
|-1
|11
|13
|39
|Kyle Wilde
|Hillsboro, MO
|2
|12
|21
|29L
|Jeff LeBaube
|Dittmer, MO
|9
|13
|11
|3
|Brian Vinson
|St. Louis, MO
|-2
|14
|16
|19*
|Josh Bauer
|Random Lake, WI
|2
|15
|22
|52
|Joe Rudy
|7
|16
|15
|25
|Rob Neubauer
|Desloge, MO
|-1
|17
|19
|444
|Logan Dockery
|Troy, IL
|2
|18
|4
|74
|James Hileman
|Granite City, IL
|-14
|19
|18
|360
|John Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|-1
|20
|24
|17C
|A.J. Cline
|Troy, MO
|4
|21
|17
|26S
|Paulie Schrempf
|St. Louis, MO
|-4
|22
|23
|88J
|Joshua Dolenz
|Arnold, MO
|1
|23
|14
|29
|Aaron Darby
|Sikeston, MO
|-9
|24
|12
|17
|Joe Rinne
|St. Louis, MO
|-12
DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|5
|444
|Logan Dockery
|Troy, IL
|4
|2
|3
|67
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|1
|3
|7
|29L
|Jeff LeBaube
|Dittmer, MO
|4
|4
|4
|52
|Joe Rudy
|–
|5
|2
|88J
|Joshua Dolenz
|Arnold, MO
|-3
|6
|12
|17C
|A.J. Cline
|Troy, MO
|6
|7
|6
|15G
|Zach Gaither
|Alton, IL
|-1
|8
|9
|22K
|Mike Kettler
|Millstadtr, IL
|1
|9
|13
|45
|David Hawkins
|House Springs, MO
|4
|10
|8
|15
|Randy Haffer
|Wright City, MO
|-2
|11
|11
|25T
|Tim Stadler
|St. Louis, MO
|–
|12
|14
|57M
|Brandon Menke
|Foley, MO
|2
|13
|10
|8L
|Shawn Lambert
|-3
|DNS
|1
|75
|Tyler Stadler
|Arnold, MO
|–
DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|92K
|tom krankle
|St. Louis, MO
|3
|2
|1
|17
|Joe Rinne
|St. Louis, MO
|-1
|3
|5
|23
|Darron Forrest
|Eureka, MO
|2
|4
|8
|17E
|Matthew Edler
|St. Louis, MO
|4
|5
|7
|25
|Rob Neubauer
|Desloge, MO
|2
|6
|2
|29L
|Jeff LeBaube
|Dittmer, MO
|-4
|7
|6
|15
|Randy Haffer
|Wright City, MO
|-1
|8
|3
|17C
|A.J. Cline
|Troy, MO
|-5
DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|57H
|Trey Harris
|Hillsboro, MO
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Brian Vinson
|St. Louis, MO
|–
|3
|1
|29
|Aaron Darby
|Sikeston, MO
|-2
|4
|3
|360
|John Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|-1
|5
|7
|19*
|Josh Bauer
|Random Lake, WI
|2
|6
|6
|444
|Logan Dockery
|Troy, IL
|–
|7
|8
|15G
|Zach Gaither
|Alton, IL
|1
|8
|5
|25T
|Tim Stadler
|St. Louis, MO
|-3
DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|2W
|Jason Walsh
|St. Louis, MO
|–
|2
|3
|25A
|Dave Armstrong
|Ste Genevieve, MO
|1
|3
|8
|14
|Billy Smith
|Park Hills, MO
|5
|4
|6
|39
|Kyle Wilde
|Hillsboro, MO
|2
|5
|5
|67
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|–
|6
|7
|52
|Joe Rudy
|1
|7
|4
|22K
|Mike Kettler
|Millstadtr, IL
|-3
|8
|2
|45
|David Hawkins
|House Springs, MO
|-6
DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|14G
|Tommy Gaither
|Alton, IL
|3
|2
|6
|74
|James Hileman
|Granite City, IL
|4
|3
|5
|52J
|Andrew Johns
|Belleville, IL
|2
|4
|3
|75
|Tyler Stadler
|Arnold, MO
|-1
|5
|7
|26S
|Paulie Schrempf
|St. Louis, MO
|2
|6
|8
|88J
|Joshua Dolenz
|Arnold, MO
|2
|7
|2
|8L
|Shawn Lambert
|-5
|8
|1
|57M
|Brandon Menke
|Foley, MO
|-7
DIRTCAR SPORTSMANA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|71
|Joel Ortberg
|Fenton, MO
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Jeff Parmer
|Fenton, MO
|1
|3
|5
|21N
|Ryan Newton
|Ellisville, MO
|2
|4
|2
|C4
|Chris Soutiea
|Peveley, MO
|-2
|5
|6
|60
|Jerry Radeacker
|Cedar Hill, MO
|1
|6
|9
|20X
|Robin Fee
|St. Ann, MO
|3
|7
|12
|37
|Dave Monterusso
|Millstadt, IL
|5
|8
|8
|8
|Dylan Naeger
|Festus, MO
|–
|9
|1
|00
|Lee Stuppy
|Ste. genevieve, MO
|-8
|10
|10
|36
|Morgan Greene
|Belleville, IL
|–
|DNS
|11
|43
|Wesley Kiser
|Ofallon, MO
|–
|DNS
|7
|6
|Jeff LeBaube
|Dittmer, MO
|–
DIRTCAR SPORTSMANHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|71
|Joel Ortberg
|Fenton, MO
|–
|2
|5
|C4
|Chris Soutiea
|Peveley, MO
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Jeff LeBaube
|Dittmer, MO
|–
|4
|4
|8
|Dylan Naeger
|Festus, MO
|–
|5
|6
|20X
|Robin Fee
|St. Ann, MO
|1
|6
|2
|43
|Wesley Kiser
|Ofallon, MO
|-4
|All transfer
DIRTCAR SPORTSMANHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|00
|Lee Stuppy
|Ste. genevieve, MO
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Jeff Parmer
|Fenton, MO
|3
|3
|4
|21N
|Ryan Newton
|Ellisville, MO
|1
|4
|6
|60
|Jerry Radeacker
|Cedar Hill, MO
|2
|5
|2
|36
|Morgan Greene
|Belleville, IL
|-3
|6
|1
|37
|Dave Monterusso
|Millstadt, IL
|-5
|All transfer
DIRTCAR SPORT COMPACTSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|5
|Craig Bangert
|Golden, IL
|1
|2
|3
|98
|Joshua Hawkins
|Imperial, MO
|1
|3
|1
|51
|Clayton Stanfill
|Park Hills, MO
|-2
|4
|7
|33
|Rance Leistler
|Waterloo, IL
|3
|5
|9
|7
|Jordy Schmidt
|Ste. genevieve, MO
|4
|6
|5
|20D
|Andrew Dudash
|St. Louis, MO
|-1
|7
|10
|35L
|Lynn Lash
|Vandalia, IL
|3
|8
|8
|9
|James Trivitt
|St. Elmo, IL
|–
|9
|20
|27
|Austin Harris
|11
|10
|13
|66
|Chuck Johnson
|3
|11
|17
|23G
|Bryan Gegg
|Sainte Genevieve, MO
|6
|12
|11
|4V
|TJ Vonder-Haar
|Arnold, MO
|-1
|13
|24
|22
|Tom Bunch
|Pevely, MO
|11
|14
|19
|C21
|Caitlin Holmes
|Park Hills, MO
|5
|15
|15
|99
|Greg Abrams
|St. Louis, MO
|–
|16
|4
|55X
|Jason Smith
|Imperial, MO
|-12
|17
|12
|05
|Landon Neisen
|LaGrange, MO
|-5
|18
|18
|50
|Troy Harris
|Farmington, MO
|–
|19
|21
|21
|Keith Rapp
|House Springs, MO
|2
|20
|6
|17
|Brooke Trivitt
|St. Elmo, IL
|-14
|21
|14
|27P
|Phillip Sandell
|Arnold, MO
|-7
|DNS
|23
|11L
|Lexi Black
|Belleview, MO
|–
|DNS
|16
|26
|Mike Haley
|St. Peters, MO
|–
|DNS
|22
|52
|Bradley Stanfill
|Park Hills, MO
|–
DIRTCAR SPORT COMPACTSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|8
|51
|Clayton Stanfill
|Park Hills, MO
|7
|2
|1
|17
|Brooke Trivitt
|St. Elmo, IL
|-1
|3
|7
|55X
|Jason Smith
|Imperial, MO
|4
|4
|2
|27P
|Phillip Sandell
|Arnold, MO
|-2
|5
|4
|99
|Greg Abrams
|St. Louis, MO
|-1
|6
|5
|26
|Mike Haley
|St. Peters, MO
|-1
|7
|6
|27
|Austin Harris
|-1
|8
|3
|11L
|Lexi Black
|Belleview, MO
|-5
|All transfer
DIRTCAR SPORT COMPACTSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|7
|5
|Craig Bangert
|Golden, IL
|6
|2
|2
|20D
|Andrew Dudash
|St. Louis, MO
|–
|3
|4
|9
|James Trivitt
|St. Elmo, IL
|1
|4
|5
|66
|Chuck Johnson
|1
|5
|8
|4V
|TJ Vonder-Haar
|Arnold, MO
|3
|6
|1
|C21
|Caitlin Holmes
|Park Hills, MO
|-5
|7
|3
|21
|Keith Rapp
|House Springs, MO
|-4
|8
|6
|52
|Bradley Stanfill
|Park Hills, MO
|-2
|All transfer
DIRTCAR SPORT COMPACTSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|98
|Joshua Hawkins
|Imperial, MO
|2
|2
|1
|33
|Rance Leistler
|Waterloo, IL
|-1
|3
|4
|7
|Jordy Schmidt
|Ste. genevieve, MO
|1
|4
|6
|35L
|Lynn Lash
|Vandalia, IL
|2
|5
|8
|05
|Landon Neisen
|LaGrange, MO
|3
|6
|5
|23G
|Bryan Gegg
|Sainte Genevieve, MO
|-1
|7
|7
|50
|Troy Harris
|Farmington, MO
|–
|8
|2
|22
|Tom Bunch
|Pevely, MO
|-6
|All transfer