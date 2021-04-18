HomeDirt Late Model NewsBi-State Battle Late Model SeriesDaryn Klein, Will Krup, Billy Smith, Joel Ortberg & Craig Bangert take...

Daryn Klein, Will Krup, Billy Smith, Joel Ortberg & Craig Bangert take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Daryn Klein

DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 10K Daryn Klein Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 1
2 7 11G Gordy Gundaker Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 5
3 10 30 Mark Voigt Mark Voigt Marine, IL 7
4 1 10J Jordan Bauer Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL -3
5 9 T4 Adam Tischhauser Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL 4
6 3 78 Chad Zobrist Chad Zobrist Highland, IL -3
7 12 5 Brian Wolfmeier Brian Wolfmeier 5
8 8 11T Trevor Gundaker Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO
9 19 16G Rusty Griffaw Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 10
10 22 2J David Jumper David Jumper House Springs, MO 12
11 6 112 Tim Ratajczyk Tim Ratajczyk Columbia, IL -5
12 15 4 Jason Suhre Jason Suhre Highland, IL 3
13 4 23 Paul Roider Paul Roider Columbia, IL -9
14 21 7S Jeff Sloan Jeff Sloan Charleston, MO 7
15 16 67 Mark Oller Mark Oller 1
16 17 4D Doug Tye Doug Tye Troy, IL 1
17 13 87 Jason Zobrist Jason Zobrist Highland, IL -4
18 20 26 Matt Zimmerly Matt Zimmerly Hillsboro, MO 2
19 18 44 Blaze Burwell Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL -1
20 14 96 Matt Koch Matt Koch Aviston, IL -6
21 11 91 Rusty Schlenk Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH -10
22 5 6K Michael Kloos Michael Kloos Trenton, IL -17
23 24 9T Travis Horner Travis Horner Marine, IL 1
24 23 16W Tony Wolf Tony Wolf Highland, IL -1
10 Laps

DIRTCAR LATE MODELSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 16G Rusty Griffaw Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 1
2 1 26 Matt Zimmerly Matt Zimmerly Hillsboro, MO -1
3 12 7S Jeff Sloan Jeff Sloan Charleston, MO 9
4 3 2J David Jumper David Jumper House Springs, MO -1
5 11 16W Tony Wolf Tony Wolf Highland, IL 6
6 5 9T Travis Horner Travis Horner Marine, IL -1
Top 6 transfer
7 10 68 Scott Bourland Scott Bourland 3
8 9 45Y Nate Yount Nate Yount Imperial, MO 1
9 4 42L Lane Ehlert Lane Ehlert O’fallon, MO -5
10 7 1H Josh Heuiser Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL -3
11 8 11K Shannon Kuhn Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL -3
12 6 147 Kyle Stolzer Kyle Stolzer Sainte Genevieve, MO -6
DNS 13 2 Charlie Cole Charlie Cole Wynne, AR
8 Laps

DIRTCAR LATE MODELSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 23 Paul Roider Paul Roider Columbia, IL 1
2 3 30 Mark Voigt Mark Voigt Marine, IL 1
3 1 96 Matt Koch Matt Koch Aviston, IL -2
4 5 87 Jason Zobrist Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 1
5 7 4 Jason Suhre Jason Suhre Highland, IL 2
6 4 147 Kyle Stolzer Kyle Stolzer Sainte Genevieve, MO -2
7 6 1H Josh Heuiser Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL -1
8 8 68 Scott Bourland Scott Bourland
8 Laps

DIRTCAR LATE MODELSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 11G Gordy Gundaker Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO
2 8 10J Jordan Bauer Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL 6
3 7 78 Chad Zobrist Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 4
4 3 4D Doug Tye Doug Tye Troy, IL -1
5 5 26 Matt Zimmerly Matt Zimmerly Hillsboro, MO
6 6 42L Lane Ehlert Lane Ehlert O’fallon, MO
7 2 16W Tony Wolf Tony Wolf Highland, IL -5
DNS 4 2 Charlie Cole Charlie Cole Wynne, AR
8 Laps

DIRTCAR LATE MODELSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 6K Michael Kloos Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 1
2 4 112 Tim Ratajczyk Tim Ratajczyk Columbia, IL 2
3 5 91 Rusty Schlenk Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 2
4 8 T4 Adam Tischhauser Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL 4
5 1 2J David Jumper David Jumper House Springs, MO -4
6 7 16G Rusty Griffaw Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 1
7 6 11K Shannon Kuhn Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL -1
8 3 7S Jeff Sloan Jeff Sloan Charleston, MO -5
8 Laps

DIRTCAR LATE MODELSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 11T Trevor Gundaker Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO
2 6 10K Daryn Klein Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 4
3 4 5 Brian Wolfmeier Brian Wolfmeier 1
4 2 44 Blaze Burwell Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL -2
5 7 67 Mark Oller Mark Oller 2
6 5 9T Travis Horner Travis Horner Marine, IL -1
7 3 45Y Nate Yount Nate Yount Imperial, MO -4
20 Laps

DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 19K Will Krup Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
2 4 82J Treb Jacoby Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO 2
3 7 14C Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 4
4 5 1D Dean Hoffman Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1
5 10 82Q Cole Queathem Cole Queathem Troy, MO 5
6 6 36E Danny Ems Danny Ems
7 13 10X Jim Black Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 6
8 11 23 Dylan Sharp Dylan Sharp Hillsboro, MO 3
9 14 327 Chuck Goodman Chuck Goodman Pevely, MO 5
10 15 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 5
11 12 15 William Hicks William Hicks St. Charles, MO 1
12 8 59R Jacob Rexing Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL -4
13 18 21D Randy Dickman Randy Dickman Troy, MO 5
14 24 18 Jerry Thompson Jerry Thompson Troy, IL 10
15 22 4G Paul Schrempf Jr Paul Schrempf Jr St. Louis, MO 7
16 21 24 Jesse Dill Jesse Dill Desoto, MO 5
17 19 98 Shawn Vaughn Shawn Vaughn 2
18 2 7 Blake Thompson Blake Thompson Troy, IL -16
19 23 44R Anthony Reams Anthony Reams Owensville, MO 4
20 3 1AM Steve Meyer Jr Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL -17
21 16 71S Dakota Smith Dakota Smith Desoto, MO -5
22 9 89 Bobby Bittle Bobby Bittle Smithton, IL -13
23 17 13 Donovan Hutchinson Donovan Hutchinson Johnston City, IL -6
24 20 14 C.J. Springer C.J. Springer Damiansville, IL -4
DNS 26 28C Mike Crostic Mike Crostic Arnold, MO
DNS 27 70 Josh Russell Josh Russell Festus, MO
DNS 25 3L Bill Larue Bill Larue Valley Park, MO
8 Laps

DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 7 Blake Thompson Blake Thompson Troy, IL 1
2 3 89 Bobby Bittle Bobby Bittle Smithton, IL 1
3 5 82Q Cole Queathem Cole Queathem Troy, MO 2
4 7 23 Dylan Sharp Dylan Sharp Hillsboro, MO 3
5 8 15 William Hicks William Hicks St. Charles, MO 3
6 4 13 Donovan Hutchinson Donovan Hutchinson Johnston City, IL -2
7 6 14 C.J. Springer C.J. Springer Damiansville, IL -1
8 1 3L Bill Larue Bill Larue Valley Park, MO -7
DNS 9 28C Mike Crostic Mike Crostic Arnold, MO
8 Laps

DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 14C Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO
2 4 82J Treb Jacoby Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO 2
3 6 1D Dean Hoffman Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 3
4 3 327 Chuck Goodman Chuck Goodman Pevely, MO -1
5 7 10X Jim Black Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO 2
6 2 98 Shawn Vaughn Shawn Vaughn -4
7 9 71S Dakota Smith Dakota Smith Desoto, MO 2
8 5 44R Anthony Reams Anthony Reams Owensville, MO -3
9 8 18 Jerry Thompson Jerry Thompson Troy, IL -1
8 Laps

DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 1AM Steve Meyer Jr Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1
2 7 19K Will Krup Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 5
3 6 36E Danny Ems Danny Ems 3
4 8 59R Jacob Rexing Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 4
5 3 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL -2
6 4 21D Randy Dickman Randy Dickman Troy, MO -2
7 5 4G Paul Schrempf Jr Paul Schrempf Jr St. Louis, MO -2
8 9 24 Jesse Dill Jesse Dill Desoto, MO 1
DNS 1 70 Josh Russell Josh Russell Festus, MO
15 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 14 Billy Smith Billy Smith Park Hills, MO 4
2 2 57H Trey Harris Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO
3 8 25A Dave Armstrong Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 5
4 6 2W Jason Walsh Jason Walsh St. Louis, MO 2
5 7 17E Matthew Edler Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 2
6 3 14G Tommy Gaither Tommy Gaither Alton, IL -3
7 10 52J Andrew Johns Andrew Johns Belleville, IL 3
8 1 92K tom krankle tom krankle St. Louis, MO -7
9 20 67 Austin Seets Austin Seets Brighton, IL 11
10 9 23 Darron Forrest Darron Forrest Eureka, MO -1
11 13 39 Kyle Wilde Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 2
12 21 29L Jeff LeBaube Jeff LeBaube Dittmer, MO 9
13 11 3 Brian Vinson Brian Vinson St. Louis, MO -2
14 16 19* Josh Bauer Josh Bauer Random Lake, WI 2
15 22 52 Joe Rudy Joe Rudy 7
16 15 25 Rob Neubauer Rob Neubauer Desloge, MO -1
17 19 444 Logan Dockery Logan Dockery Troy, IL 2
18 4 74 James Hileman James Hileman Granite City, IL -14
19 18 360 John Seets III John Seets III Brighton, IL -1
20 24 17C A.J. Cline A.J. Cline Troy, MO 4
21 17 26S Paulie Schrempf Paulie Schrempf St. Louis, MO -4
22 23 88J Joshua Dolenz Joshua Dolenz Arnold, MO 1
23 14 29 Aaron Darby Aaron Darby Sikeston, MO -9
24 12 17 Joe Rinne Joe Rinne St. Louis, MO -12
10 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 444 Logan Dockery Logan Dockery Troy, IL 4
2 3 67 Austin Seets Austin Seets Brighton, IL 1
3 7 29L Jeff LeBaube Jeff LeBaube Dittmer, MO 4
4 4 52 Joe Rudy Joe Rudy
5 2 88J Joshua Dolenz Joshua Dolenz Arnold, MO -3
6 12 17C A.J. Cline A.J. Cline Troy, MO 6
7 6 15G Zach Gaither Zach Gaither Alton, IL -1
8 9 22K Mike Kettler Mike Kettler Millstadtr, IL 1
9 13 45 David Hawkins David Hawkins House Springs, MO 4
10 8 15 Randy Haffer Randy Haffer Wright City, MO -2
11 11 25T Tim Stadler Tim Stadler St. Louis, MO
12 14 57M Brandon Menke Brandon Menke Foley, MO 2
13 10 8L Shawn Lambert Shawn Lambert -3
DNS 1 75 Tyler Stadler Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 92K tom krankle tom krankle St. Louis, MO 3
2 1 17 Joe Rinne Joe Rinne St. Louis, MO -1
3 5 23 Darron Forrest Darron Forrest Eureka, MO 2
4 8 17E Matthew Edler Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 4
5 7 25 Rob Neubauer Rob Neubauer Desloge, MO 2
6 2 29L Jeff LeBaube Jeff LeBaube Dittmer, MO -4
7 6 15 Randy Haffer Randy Haffer Wright City, MO -1
8 3 17C A.J. Cline A.J. Cline Troy, MO -5
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 57H Trey Harris Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 3
2 2 3 Brian Vinson Brian Vinson St. Louis, MO
3 1 29 Aaron Darby Aaron Darby Sikeston, MO -2
4 3 360 John Seets III John Seets III Brighton, IL -1
5 7 19* Josh Bauer Josh Bauer Random Lake, WI 2
6 6 444 Logan Dockery Logan Dockery Troy, IL
7 8 15G Zach Gaither Zach Gaither Alton, IL 1
8 5 25T Tim Stadler Tim Stadler St. Louis, MO -3
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 2W Jason Walsh Jason Walsh St. Louis, MO
2 3 25A Dave Armstrong Dave Armstrong Ste Genevieve, MO 1
3 8 14 Billy Smith Billy Smith Park Hills, MO 5
4 6 39 Kyle Wilde Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 2
5 5 67 Austin Seets Austin Seets Brighton, IL
6 7 52 Joe Rudy Joe Rudy 1
7 4 22K Mike Kettler Mike Kettler Millstadtr, IL -3
8 2 45 David Hawkins David Hawkins House Springs, MO -6
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 14G Tommy Gaither Tommy Gaither Alton, IL 3
2 6 74 James Hileman James Hileman Granite City, IL 4
3 5 52J Andrew Johns Andrew Johns Belleville, IL 2
4 3 75 Tyler Stadler Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO -1
5 7 26S Paulie Schrempf Paulie Schrempf St. Louis, MO 2
6 8 88J Joshua Dolenz Joshua Dolenz Arnold, MO 2
7 2 8L Shawn Lambert Shawn Lambert -5
8 1 57M Brandon Menke Brandon Menke Foley, MO -7
15 Laps

DIRTCAR SPORTSMANA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 71 Joel Ortberg Joel Ortberg Fenton, MO 3
2 3 5 Jeff Parmer Jeff Parmer Fenton, MO 1
3 5 21N Ryan Newton Ryan Newton Ellisville, MO 2
4 2 C4 Chris Soutiea Chris Soutiea Peveley, MO -2
5 6 60 Jerry Radeacker Jerry Radeacker Cedar Hill, MO 1
6 9 20X Robin Fee Robin Fee St. Ann, MO 3
7 12 37 Dave Monterusso Dave Monterusso Millstadt, IL 5
8 8 8 Dylan Naeger Dylan Naeger Festus, MO
9 1 00 Lee Stuppy Lee Stuppy Ste. genevieve, MO -8
10 10 36 Morgan Greene Morgan Greene Belleville, IL
DNS 11 43 Wesley Kiser Wesley Kiser Ofallon, MO
DNS 7 6 Jeff LeBaube Jeff LeBaube Dittmer, MO
8 Laps

DIRTCAR SPORTSMANHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 71 Joel Ortberg Joel Ortberg Fenton, MO
2 5 C4 Chris Soutiea Chris Soutiea Peveley, MO 3
3 3 6 Jeff LeBaube Jeff LeBaube Dittmer, MO
4 4 8 Dylan Naeger Dylan Naeger Festus, MO
5 6 20X Robin Fee Robin Fee St. Ann, MO 1
6 2 43 Wesley Kiser Wesley Kiser Ofallon, MO -4
All transfer
8 Laps

DIRTCAR SPORTSMANHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 00 Lee Stuppy Lee Stuppy Ste. genevieve, MO 2
2 5 5 Jeff Parmer Jeff Parmer Fenton, MO 3
3 4 21N Ryan Newton Ryan Newton Ellisville, MO 1
4 6 60 Jerry Radeacker Jerry Radeacker Cedar Hill, MO 2
5 2 36 Morgan Greene Morgan Greene Belleville, IL -3
6 1 37 Dave Monterusso Dave Monterusso Millstadt, IL -5
All transfer
12 Laps

DIRTCAR SPORT COMPACTSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 5 Craig Bangert Craig Bangert Golden, IL 1
2 3 98 Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Imperial, MO 1
3 1 51 Clayton Stanfill Clayton Stanfill Park Hills, MO -2
4 7 33 Rance Leistler Rance Leistler Waterloo, IL 3
5 9 7 Jordy Schmidt Jordy Schmidt Ste. genevieve, MO 4
6 5 20D Andrew Dudash Andrew Dudash St. Louis, MO -1
7 10 35L Lynn Lash Lynn Lash Vandalia, IL 3
8 8 9 James Trivitt James Trivitt St. Elmo, IL
9 20 27 Austin Harris Austin Harris 11
10 13 66 Chuck Johnson Chuck Johnson 3
11 17 23G Bryan Gegg Bryan Gegg Sainte Genevieve, MO 6
12 11 4V TJ Vonder-Haar TJ Vonder-Haar Arnold, MO -1
13 24 22 Tom Bunch Tom Bunch Pevely, MO 11
14 19 C21 Caitlin Holmes Caitlin Holmes Park Hills, MO 5
15 15 99 Greg Abrams Greg Abrams St. Louis, MO
16 4 55X Jason Smith Jason Smith Imperial, MO -12
17 12 05 Landon Neisen Landon Neisen LaGrange, MO -5
18 18 50 Troy Harris Troy Harris Farmington, MO
19 21 21 Keith Rapp Keith Rapp House Springs, MO 2
20 6 17 Brooke Trivitt Brooke Trivitt St. Elmo, IL -14
21 14 27P Phillip Sandell Phillip Sandell Arnold, MO -7
DNS 23 11L Lexi Black Lexi Black Belleview, MO
DNS 16 26 Mike Haley Mike Haley St. Peters, MO
DNS 22 52 Bradley Stanfill Bradley Stanfill Park Hills, MO
8 Laps

DIRTCAR SPORT COMPACTSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 8 51 Clayton Stanfill Clayton Stanfill Park Hills, MO 7
2 1 17 Brooke Trivitt Brooke Trivitt St. Elmo, IL -1
3 7 55X Jason Smith Jason Smith Imperial, MO 4
4 2 27P Phillip Sandell Phillip Sandell Arnold, MO -2
5 4 99 Greg Abrams Greg Abrams St. Louis, MO -1
6 5 26 Mike Haley Mike Haley St. Peters, MO -1
7 6 27 Austin Harris Austin Harris -1
8 3 11L Lexi Black Lexi Black Belleview, MO -5
All transfer
8 Laps

DIRTCAR SPORT COMPACTSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 7 5 Craig Bangert Craig Bangert Golden, IL 6
2 2 20D Andrew Dudash Andrew Dudash St. Louis, MO
3 4 9 James Trivitt James Trivitt St. Elmo, IL 1
4 5 66 Chuck Johnson Chuck Johnson 1
5 8 4V TJ Vonder-Haar TJ Vonder-Haar Arnold, MO 3
6 1 C21 Caitlin Holmes Caitlin Holmes Park Hills, MO -5
7 3 21 Keith Rapp Keith Rapp House Springs, MO -4
8 6 52 Bradley Stanfill Bradley Stanfill Park Hills, MO -2
All transfer
8 Laps

DIRTCAR SPORT COMPACTSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 98 Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Imperial, MO 2
2 1 33 Rance Leistler Rance Leistler Waterloo, IL -1
3 4 7 Jordy Schmidt Jordy Schmidt Ste. genevieve, MO 1
4 6 35L Lynn Lash Lynn Lash Vandalia, IL 2
5 8 05 Landon Neisen Landon Neisen LaGrange, MO 3
6 5 23G Bryan Gegg Bryan Gegg Sainte Genevieve, MO -1
7 7 50 Troy Harris Troy Harris Farmington, MO
8 2 22 Tom Bunch Tom Bunch Pevely, MO -6
All transfer
