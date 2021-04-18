Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. HomeIowa34 RacewayMike Ruefer's photos from 34 Raceway's Slocum 50 - 4/17/21 Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 – 4/17/21 Iowa34 RacewayDirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsMLRA Series News April 18, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Mike Ruefer 36 photos Like this:Like Loading... Related posts: Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Prelude to the Slocum 50 – 4/16/21 Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 – 4/20/19 Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 – 7/3/20 Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Brent Slocum 50 – 4/21/18 Photos from Slocum 50 at 34 Raceway on 4/16/16! Photos by Mike Ruefer! Mike Ruefer’s photos from Stuart Int’l Speedway’s MLRA Event – 4/14/21 jdearing Search Latest articles Daryn Klein, Will Krup, Billy Smith, Joel Ortberg & Craig Bangert take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 April 18, 2021 Papich Cashes In for $10,555– Scores First MLRA Win In Slocum 50 April 18, 2021 McCreadie Wins with Last Lap Pass at Hagerstown April 18, 2021 Brandon Overton Streaks from Tenth to Take Schaffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Win at I-75 Raceway! April 18, 2021 Previous articleFlorence Speedway Results – 4/17/21Next articlePeoria Speedway Results – 4/17/21 Related articles Daryn Klein, Will Krup, Billy Smith, Joel Ortberg & Craig Bangert take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Bi-State Battle Late Model Series April 18, 2021 Papich Cashes In for $10,555– Scores First MLRA Win In Slocum 50 34 Raceway April 18, 2021 McCreadie Wins with Last Lap Pass at Hagerstown Dirt Late Model News April 18, 2021 Leave a reply Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Like this:Like Loading... Related posts: Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Prelude to the Slocum 50 – 4/16/21 Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 – 4/20/19 Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 – 7/3/20 Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Brent Slocum 50 – 4/21/18 Photos from Slocum 50 at 34 Raceway on 4/16/16! Photos by Mike Ruefer! Mike Ruefer’s photos from Stuart Int’l Speedway’s MLRA Event – 4/14/21