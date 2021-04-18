Neil Baggett Rides the Topside to CCSDS Riverside Checkers



Series Returns to Action on May 7-8 at Batesville Motor Speedway

West Memphis, Arkansas (04/17/21) – The much-anticipated return of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil to Riverside International Speedway for the first time since 2016 didn’t disappoint on Saturday night. Mississippi’s Neil Baggett thrilled the crowd with a late-race, topside charge to the $3,000 victory at the historic 1/4-mile oval.

Austin Rettig and B.J. Robinson brought the field to the green flag for the 40-lap affair with Rettig leading the first circuit. Rettig’s stay in the top spot lasted a single lap before third-starting Spencer Hughes snuck past on the bottom to grab the lead on the second circuit.

While Hughes kept the field at bay for the next several laps, a great battle waged behind him as Rettig, Robinson, Baggett, Kyle Beard and Brian Rickman mixed things up for the second spot.

On lap 28 the fourth-starting Baggett worked his way into the second position as he set his sights on leader, Spencer Hughes, who held a straightaway lead. Hughes would see his advantage erased on lap 30, when the fourth-and-final caution waved on the feature.

On the ensuing restart Hughes resumed his race-long pursuit of the low side as Baggett charged to the extreme high side of the speedway, shooting sparks off the wall. Exiting turn four on lap 32, Baggett used his momentum to charge to the lead. Once out front the driver of the No. 21 drove away from the field to record the win by an impressive 3.346-second advantage.

In the closing laps Hughes and Rettig made contact as they battled for the second spot causing both drivers to get sideways out of turn four. Both drivers were able to keep their tires rolling with Rettig recovering to finish second and Kyle Beard in third. After the contact with Rettig, Spencer Hughes slipped to a fourth-place finish with Brian Rickman rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

The victory was the fourth CCSDS triumph of Baggett’s career. Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Logan Martin was involved in an early-race spin and slipped back as far as the 17th position before recovering to finish 10th. He now holds a 10-point advantage over Brian Rickman in the latest series’ standings.

The CCSDS contingent now takes a break before returning to action on May 7-8 with the annual Bad Boy 98 at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas). The coveted weekend includes a $5,000-to-win race on Friday night, while Saturday night’s finale pays $12,000-to-win.

Full event info can be found at www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – April 17, 2021

Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Arkansas)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Neil Baggett 2)Austin Rettig 3)Kyle Beard 4)Spencer Hughes 5)Brian Rickman 6)Morgan Bagley 7)B.J. Robinson 8)Hunter Rasdon 9)Henry Gustavus 10)Logan Martin 11)Brett Frazier 12)Michael Carr 13)Scott Crigler 14)Kaeden Cornell 15)Brayden Proctor 16)Chad Mallett 17)Wesley Wise 18)Joseph Long 19)Brandon Carpenter 20)Dean Carpenter 21)Nathan Brown 22)Travis Ashley

DNS: Nathan Brown, Blake McClain, Ferrell Skelton, Joseph Long, Lynn Irwin, Dillon Knight, Tim Baker, Keith Lawson, Matthew Tribble

Entries: 29

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Nathan Brown (13.608 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier (and Overall): B.J. Robinson (13.298 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Austin Rettig

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: B.J. Robinson

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Neil Baggett

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Austin Rettig

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main Winner: Travis Ashley

COMP Cams Top Performer: Neil Baggett

Lap Leaders: Austin Rettig (1); Spencer Hughes (2-31); Neil Baggett (32-40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): B.J. Robinson

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Brayden Proctor

