Peoria Speedway Results – 4/17/21

Late Models Main
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|37
|4
|
11
|Dale Markham (3)
Maple Park, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Curtis Radke (61)
Milford, Il.
|32
|9
|
13
|Daniel Davis(r) (208)
Manito, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Ryan Weistart (73)
Peru, Il.
|30
|11
|
14
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|29
|12
|
5
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|28
|13
|
16
|Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.
|27
|14
|
17
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|26
|15
|
10
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
|25
|DNS
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
15
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
7
|Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
10
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
9
|Steven Brooks (5)
Bradley, Il.
|36
|5
|
12
|Degan Dozard (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
16
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|34
|7
|
17
|Derick Tassart (26)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
3
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|32
|9
|
4
|Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Carter Sinkhorn(r) (19C)
Taylorville, Il.
|30
|11
|
6
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|29
|12
|
5
|Trevor Neville (777)
|28
|13
|
15
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|27
|14
|
13
|Dawson Cook (64)
Morton, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|25
|16
|
1
|Michael Ledford (37L)
Pontiac, Il.
|24
|17
|
11
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|23
Sportsman A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Tommy Duncan (32)
|40
|2
|
2
|Carson Dart (66D)
Springfield, Il.
|38
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Blake Crebo (24)
|40
|2
|
4
|Audrey Gerberding (66)
|38
|3
|
1
|Ariyonnah Kalb (34)
|37
|4
|
3
|Kaylynn Eskew (4KK)
|36
|5
|
5
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|35
|DNS
|
6
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
7
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
9
|Dakota Schmick (01C)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Brent Terry (412)
|34
|7
|
17
|Eric Wisher (30)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
13
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Amanda Clubb (87)
|31
|10
|
1
|Derrick Deford (11)
Abingdon, Il.
|30
|11
|
15
|Michael Greenle (-92)
|29
|12
|
11
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
|28
|13
|
3
|Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.
|27
|14
|
5
|Mike Foster (28F)
Pekin, Il.
|26
|15
|
10
|Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.
|25
|16
|
16
|Cris Courson (106)
Galesburg, Il.
|24
|17
|
14
|Caleb Stibs (07)
Marquette Hgts, Il.
|23
Crate Modifieds Main
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Tj Jackson(r) (4)
Kewanee, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Joshua Reese (00)
|33
|8
|
12
|Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Tim Monroe (4M)
|31
|10
|
13
|Jerimy Hanlin (621)
Glasford, Il.
|30
|11
|
6
|Mason Duncan (32)
|29
|12
|
4
|Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.
|28
|DNS
|
9
|Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
14
|Caleb Siegel (3R)
|0