HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway Results - 4/17/21

Peoria Speedway Results – 4/17/21

Race Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.		 40
2
3
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 38
3
4
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 37
4
11
 Dale Markham (3)
Maple Park, Il.		 36
5
6
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.		 35
6
8
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 34
7
9
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 33
8
7
 Curtis Radke (61)
Milford, Il.		 32
9
13
 Daniel Davis(r) (208)
Manito, Il.		 31
10
12
 Ryan Weistart (73)
Peru, Il.		 30
11
14
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 29
12
5
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 28
13
16
 Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.		 27
14
17
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 26
15
10
 Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.		 25
DNS
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 0
DNS
15
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
7
 Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
10
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
9
 Steven Brooks (5)
Bradley, Il.		 36
5
12
 Degan Dozard (17D)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
16
 Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.		 34
7
17
 Derick Tassart (26)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
3
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 32
9
4
 Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.		 31
10
8
 Carter Sinkhorn(r) (19C)
Taylorville, Il.		 30
11
6
 Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 29
12
5
 Trevor Neville (777) 28
13
15
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 27
14
13
 Dawson Cook (64)
Morton, Il.		 26
15
14
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 25
16
1
 Michael Ledford (37L)
Pontiac, Il.		 24
17
11
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 23

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Tommy Duncan (32) 40
2
2
 Carson Dart (66D)
Springfield, Il.		 38

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Blake Crebo (24) 40
2
4
 Audrey Gerberding (66) 38
3
1
 Ariyonnah Kalb (34) 37
4
3
 Kaylynn Eskew (4KK) 36
5
5
 Kendyl Faw (89) 35
DNS
6
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
4
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
7
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
9
 Dakota Schmick (01C)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
8
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
6
 Brent Terry (412) 34
7
17
 Eric Wisher (30)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
13
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 32
9
12
 Amanda Clubb (87) 31
10
1
 Derrick Deford (11)
Abingdon, Il.		 30
11
15
 Michael Greenle (-92) 29
12
11
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91) 28
13
3
 Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.		 27
14
5
 Mike Foster (28F)
Pekin, Il.		 26
15
10
 Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.		 25
16
16
 Cris Courson (106)
Galesburg, Il.		 24
17
14
 Caleb Stibs (07)
Marquette Hgts, Il.		 23

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 40
2
2
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
5
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
3
 Tj Jackson(r) (4)
Kewanee, Il.		 36
5
7
 Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.		 35
6
10
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
8
 Joshua Reese (00) 33
8
12
 Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
11
 Tim Monroe (4M) 31
10
13
 Jerimy Hanlin (621)
Glasford, Il.		 30
11
6
 Mason Duncan (32) 29
12
4
 Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.		 28
DNS
9
 Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.		 0
DNS
14
 Caleb Siegel (3R) 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 4/3/21
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 9/26/20
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/22/20
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleMike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Slocum 50 – 4/17/21
Next articleSheldon Haudenschild Steals One on Last Lap From Scelzi for $5,000 at Knoxville! 

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 4/3/21
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 9/26/20
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/22/20

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: