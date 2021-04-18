Sheldon Haudenschild Steals One on Last Lap From Scelzi for $5,000 at Knoxville! 

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 17, 2021) – A large crowd saw Sheldon Haudenschild join his father Jac as a Knoxville Raceway winner by taking the Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener at the Knoxville Raceway Saturday night. Sheldon’s 410 win aboard the Stenhouse/Marshall Racing #17 came with a last lap pass after starting fourteenth, and was worth $5,000 to the Wooster, Ohio native. Jamie Ball led wire to wire to record his seventh career 360 feature win at Knoxville, while Tyler Groenendyk capped a two-year absence from Knoxville Raceway by recording his first career win in the Pace Performance Pro Sprints. Eighty-two cars signed in for opening night.

Austin McCarl lost a row one starting spot in the 20-lap 410 feature before the green flag fell, after a loose fitting detected a fuel leak. He would come back to provide plenty of heroics. On the start, Brian Brown got over the infield berm in turn one and tipped over. Several crews aided his replacement of tires and a top wing to rejoin the field at the tail.

Once the event got underway, Gio Scelzi took command. Aaron Reutzel was an early mover as well, coming from the fourth row to second by the second lap. Meanwhile, Scelzi took off, entering lapped traffic by the fifth circuit and putting 4.6 seconds between himself and Reutzel.

In the middle stages, Carson Macedo and Reutzel battled for second, trading that spot twice. On lap 12, disaster struck for both. Macedo suffered a flat right rear, while Reutzel tangled with Josh Schneiderman just after the ensuing caution was thrown. All three cars were done.

The restart with eight to go, saw Scelzi leading Sam Hafertepe Jr., Haudenschild (from 14th), Spencer Bayston and Terry McCarl back to green. Meanwhile, Austin McCarl had worked his way from the tail back into the top ten. In two laps, he shot from night to fourth, while Haudenschild jumped into second in pursuit of the leader. McCarl passed Hafertepe for the third spot with five to go.

While Scelzi searched low on the dry track for rubber that never came, Haudenschild rode the cushion, tracking him down. In turn two on the final circuit, Haudenschild shot to the point and recorded his first ever win at the historic oval. Scelzi came home second, ahead of Austin McCarl, Hafertepe and Davey Heskin. Brooke Tatnell, Bayston, Terry McCarl, Lynton Jeffrey and Sawyer Phillips rounded out the top ten. Macedo set quick time, while Brown, Phillips, Bayston and Haudenschild won the heats. Matt Juhl claimed the B main.

“We were a little free at the beginning,” said Haudenschild in Victory Lane. “We just kind of had to manage that race a little bit and let it play out. I knew it was a short race, and I was just trying to be there at the end. That caution saved us. I can’t give it up to my guys enough. We trucked it up from down south to do this, and that was our goal…to win a race at Knoxville. We’re just thankful to be up here.”

Jamie Ball took off from outside row one in the 18-lap 360 feature, ahead of Lee Grosz and Ryan Giles. Kaleb Johnson worked by Giles into third early on, and Clint Garner worked his way into the top five. A lap four spin by Ricky Montgomery set up a restart that saw Ball leading Grosz, Johnson, Garner and Giles.

Garner quickly moved into third, and at the halfway point, passed Grosz for second. By lap ten, the leaders were in heavy lapped traffic and it looked like Garner had a shot at the leader. However, a slowing Collin Moyle brought a caution and opened up the track for Ball. The restart saw Joe Beaver slow down the frontstretch. He was tagged hard by Mike Johnston, who walked away but underwent observation.

Ball took off from there, while Garner and Grosz dueled for second. The win was worth $2,000 to the Knoxville native. Garner held on for second, ahead of Grosz, Jason Martin and Johnson. Chase Randall, Riley Goodno, Calvin Landis, Josh Higday and hard-charger Nate Mills completed the top ten. Grosz set quick time over the field, while Randall, Christopher Thram and Gunner Ramey all won heats in their first ever weekly action.

“Things in life change, but God answers a lot of prayers,” said Ball in Victory Lane beside his Jamie Ball Racing #4w. “Things have worked out for the better. Everyone who works on this car…it’s been such a grind. We weren’t even ready until yesterday. I used to worry a lot about what I’d do wrong. I’ve been trying to change my mindset this year about what can go right, instead of what can go wrong. I knew my guys gave me the car to beat. I can’t wait to do this the rest of the year hopefully.”

The 15-lap feature for the Pro Sprints was an entertaining as the rest. Chase Young led from the pole early, but many eyes were on Devin Wignall, who started 14th, and used the high side to drive up to fourth by the completion of the first lap. On lap three, he shot from fourth to second in his attempt to track down Young.

Meanwhile, Tyler Groenendyk, new to the class after a two year absence from Knoxville, had moved into third by lap six. The leaders entered lapped traffic on the seventh circuit and Wignall found his opportunity to take the lead. Scotty Johnson would spin with eight laps completed, bringing the first caution of the race.

Wignall led Young and Groenendyk back to green. While Wignall went low, Young went high and shot back up front. Groenendyk followed him into second on the low side, while Evan Epperson entered the top three on the cushion. A slowing Jaslyn Jones brought yellow with three to go.

On the white flag lap, Groenendyk’s pursuit paid off, but before the checkers could fly, Johnson tipped over in turn two. He was uninjured. The green, white, checker finish added a lap, but Groenendyk was able to stay out front for an emotional win. Epperson used a last corner pass to take second, while Young crossed third, but was light at the scales. Brandon Worthington moved up to the show position, ahead of Devin Kline and Matthew Stelzer. Wignall, Mike Mayberry, Cam Martin, Jeff Wilke and Tyler Barrick rounded out the top ten. Epperson and Young won the heats. A scary incident in the first heat saw contact from another car send Kade Higday into a series of flips. Matt Allen was also involved, but neither driver was injured, and both returned for the feature.

“I’ve been trying to this my whole life,” said an emotional Groenendyk. “There’s so many important and amazing people who’ve let me do this over the years and be in a position to do this. In this race, they didn’t make it easy, but we got it done this time. I haven’t been in the seat of a racecar for two years, but I have incredible marketing partners on this car, including Kraig Chevrolet.”

