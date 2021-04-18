McCreadie Wins with Last Lap Pass at Hagerstown

Hagerstown, MD (April 17, 2021) – Tim McCreadie became the ninth different winner of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this season. He made a dramatic last lap pass on Ricky Thornton Jr. to win the Red Nininger Tribute Race on Saturday Night at Hagerstown Speedway.

McCreadie crossed the line .424 seconds ahead of Thornton, who suffered the heartbreak of leading 49 of 50 laps only to come up short of his second LOLMDS win of the season. Jonathan Davenport, who started 16th charged the field to finish in third. Gregg Satterlee finished fourth and Tyler Erb rounded out the top five.

Thornton grabbed the lead at the start of the race with McCreadie in second. The first 26 laps of the race went caution-free. Just as the leaders were starting to race in heavy traffic, fourth place running Matt Cosner slowed on the frontstretch with smoke billowing out of his car.

Late in the race, the lead dwindled for Thornton. McCreadie dove to the inside heading into turn one on the bottom and fired better than Thrornton off of turn two for the pass, for a thrilling victory.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 23rd time in his career, McCreadie also became the 12th different winner in 13 appearances at Hagerstown. “I had nothing to lose on that last lap and rolled the dice to go for the win. I am sure Ricky feels terrible. He probably had a better car and he didn’t have to move that much. I had to spend a lot of the race diving into this corner and that. Another lap and it might have been all three of us reversed and JD might have won.”

Thornton finished second in his debut at the half-mile speedplant. “I could hear him [McCreadie] more than anything. I kind of screwed up a little bit, and I got too close to Devin [Moran]. It’s just part of the growing process as a driver. Congrats to Tim! It’s tough to lose on the last lap, but we have got really good equipment. This is a three-year old car that Hudson [O’Neal] drove.”

Davenport came into the night on a 2-race win streak but came home in third. “They had a little harder left rear tires on than we did. Once we got rolling there it made me lose at the end. I tried to roll the outside and my tire just got overheated. I probably needed a caution with about ten to go.”

The winner’s Donald and Gena Bradsher/Paylor Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and is sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, New Point Lighting and Design, D&E Marine, Racing for Heroes, and The Aesthetic Haus.

Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Tyler Bare, Chris Ferguson, Kyle Bronson, and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Nininger Tribute

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Kyle Larson / 17.680 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Shane Clanton / 17.700 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 24-Dylan Yoder[3]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 3. 14-Josh Richards[5]; 4. 22F-Chris Ferguson[2]; 5. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 6. 40B-Kyle Bronson[9]; 7. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[6]; 8. 32-Travis Stickley[10]; 9. 94M-Jason Miller[8]; 10. 112-Brandon Little[11]; 11. (DNS) 6-Kyle Larson

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 22-Gregg Satterlee[2]; 2. 66C-Matt Cosner[1]; 3. 2D-Dan Stone[4]; 4. 43A-Tyler Bare[3]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 6. 4-Gary Stuhler[6]; 7. 7R-Ross Robinson[5]; 8. 48-Colton Flinner[7]; 9. 17-Nick Dickson[9]; 10. 17T-Tim Vance[10]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 3. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[4]; 4. 25-Shane Clanton[1]; 5. 72-Michael Norris[5]; 6. 72C-Jason Covert[6]; 7. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[9]; 8. 157-Mike Marlar[7]; 9. 1K-Pancho Lawler[8]; 10. (DNS) 0G-Deshawn Gingerich; 11. (DNS) 6J-Jamie Lathroum

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 0E-Rick Eckert[6]; 3. 0H-Dale Hollidge[1]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 5. 9-Devin Moran[7]; 6. 10-Jared Miley[8]; 7. 41-Justin Weaver[9]; 8. 20F-Trever Feathers[5]; 9. 4S-Danny Snyder[10]; 10. 32J-Shaun Jones[4]

LINE-X B-Main #1 Running Order (8 Laps to go Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 4. 4-Gary Stuhler[4]; 5. 48-Colton Flinner[8]; 6. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 7. 7R-Ross Robinson[6]; 8. 32-Travis Stickley[7]; 9. 17-Nick Dickson[10]; 10. 17T-Tim Vance[12]; 11. 112-Brandon Little[11]; 12. 94M-Jason Miller[9]; 13. (DNS) 6-Kyle Larson

UNOH B-Main #2 Line Up (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 72-Michael Norris[1]; 3. 72C-Jason Covert[3]; 4. 10-Jared Miley[4]; 5. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 6. 157-Mike Marlar[7]; 7. 20F-Trever Feathers[8]; 8. 1K-Pancho Lawler[9]; 9. 4S-Danny Snyder[10]; 10. 41-Justin Weaver[6]; 11. (DNS) 0G-Deshawn Gingerich; 12. (DNS) 32J-Shaun Jones; 13. (DNS) 6J-Jamie Lathroum

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Race Statistics

Entrants: 42

Lap Leaders: Ricky Thornton Jr. (Laps 1 – 49); Tim McCreadie (Lap 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Hudson O’Neal

Arizona Sport Shirts CJC – Presented by DirtOnDirt Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a

Margin of Victory: 0.424 seconds

Stop Tech Brakes Cautions: Matt Cosner (Lap 26)

Series Provisionals: Brandon Sheppard, Mike Marlar

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr.

Track Provisionals: Gary Stuhler

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton Jr, Jonathan Davenport

Penske Shocks Top 5: Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton Jr, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Tyler Erb

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Advanced 13 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Hudson O’Neal

Hot Rod Processing Most Laps Led: Ricky Thornton Jr. (49 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tyler Erb

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Ricky Thornton Jr. (Lap #18.636 – seconds)

Fast Shafts Tough Break of the Race: Matt Cosner

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Mike Marlar (17.955 seconds)

Time of Race: 23 minutes 23 seconds