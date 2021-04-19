BIG MONEY IN BOONE: $30,000 on the Line In the Hawkeye 100

All divisions racing for a high-dollar purse at Boone Speedway

BOONE, IA – APRIL 19, 2021 – In less than two weeks, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will travel to Iowa for the Hawkeye 100. The inaugural event is the richest in Boone Speedway’s history, and one racer could drive away with $32,500.

On Friday, April 30, The Most Powerful Late Models on The Planet will run two preliminary Features, known as the “Twin Hawks.” The winner of each race will collect $2,500. Each of those Features will set the starting lineup for the 100-lap finale on Saturday, May 1. The Feature will have an unprecedented three-wide start for the first time in World of Outlaws history.

The Hawkeye 100 winner will collect $30,000, and any driver who starts the race gets $1,500.

“This unique event brings the World of Outlaws to Boone for the first time, and we’re excited to add to the history there,” World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Director Casey Shuman said. “The three-wide start has everyone talking, but a $30,000-to-win and $1,500-to-start event early in the season is tremendous for the teams, too. We can’t wait to get there and put on a show for the fans.”

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models aren’t the only ones racing for a big purse at the event. On Friday and Saturday, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, and IMCA Stock cars will join the Series.

The IMCA Modifieds will race for $1,000 on Friday, followed by $3,000 in Saturday’s Hawkeye 30. The total purse of Saturday’s race is more than $10,000. The IMCA Sport Modifieds will race for $500 on Friday and $750 Saturday, while the IMCA Stock Cars will compete for $500 on Friday and $1,000 on Saturday.

Among those three divisions alone, the drivers will be chasing more than $31,000.

For Hawkeye 100 Tickets: CLICK HERE.

Fans who can’t make it to the track can watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS Subscription for $39/month