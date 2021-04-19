Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing Finish Third at Port Royal

Return to WoO Action this Week at Richmond and Brushcreek

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/19/21) – Rocket1 Racing with driver Brandon Sheppard competed in Maryland and Pennsylvania over the weekend with their Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model.

After a slow start to the weekend on Saturday, the team bounced back for a podium performance on Sunday evening.

“We dug ourselves a hole in qualifying at Hagerstown (Speedway) on Saturday, and faced an uphill battle the rest of the night. On Sunday at Port Royal Speedway we had one of our best qualifying performances of the year and we parlayed that into a podium finish in the feature,” Sheppard noted. “As bad of luck as we’ve been having it was nice to end the weekend with a top three finish.”

Rocket1 Racing was back on the road on Saturday afternoon as they invaded Hagerstown Speedway (Hagerstown, Md.) to kick off the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) doubleheader weekend.

Drawing 42 entries for the Red Nininger Tribute, Sheppard slipped one spot in his heat race to finish seventh. Failing to place third or better in his B-Main, Brandon was granted a provisional into the $15,000-to-win A-Main. Coming one spot shy of a Top-10, finish, Sheppard marched through the field 12 spots in the 50-lapper to place 11th.

On Sunday afternoon at Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, Pa.) for the River Valley 40, Brandon clocked in fastest in his time trial group before picking up an eight-lap heat race victory. With $10,000 on the line in the feature, Sheppard dropped one spot to finish third, trailing Jonathan Davenport and Shane Clanton to the checkers. Chris Ferguson and Stormy Scott completed the Top-5 finishers in the 40-lap affair.

For complete results from these events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

This weekend – April 23-24 – Brandon and Rocket1 Racing take the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series point’s lead into battle in a pair of $10,000-to-win events in Kentucky and Ohio. Action opens on Friday at Kentucky’s Richmond Raceway before moving to Ohio’s Brushcreek Motorsports Complex for the 4B4EVER 40 on Saturday.

For complete results from these events as well as the latest series standings, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

