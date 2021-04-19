Highland Speedway Results – 4/17/21

UMP MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|2
|2
|4
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|2
|3
|1
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|-2
|4
|5
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|1
|5
|2
|15
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|-3
|6
|6
|94
|Cory Balkey
|Paducah, KY
|–
|7
|9
|84
|Tyler Deibert
|Highland, IL
|2
|8
|7
|5JR
|Tevbor Henson
|Centralia, IL
|-1
|9
|8
|43
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|-1
|10
|10
|69
|Tristain Loveless
|Gillespie, IL
|–
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|1
|2
|5
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|3
|3
|4
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|1
|4
|1
|5JR
|Tevbor Henson
|Centralia, IL
|-3
|5
|3
|84
|Tyler Deibert
|Highland, IL
|-2
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|15
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|1
|2
|4
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|2
|3
|1
|94
|Cory Balkey
|Paducah, KY
|-2
|4
|3
|43
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|-1
|5
|5
|69
|Tristain Loveless
|Gillespie, IL
|–
UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|3
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|1
|3
|7
|81
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|4
|4
|8
|9
|Andrew Depper
|Belleville, IL
|4
|5
|4
|28
|J.R. Dunlap
|Palestine, IL
|-1
|6
|2
|29H
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|-4
|7
|14
|1
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|7
|8
|12
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|4
|9
|19
|32Z
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|10
|10
|13
|242
|Blake Stiee
|Highland, IL
|3
|11
|21
|33
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|10
|12
|10
|79
|Scott Dunlap
|Oblong, IL
|-2
|13
|20
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|7
|14
|18
|88Z
|Zayden Bolyard
|Mulberry Grove , IL
|4
|15
|1F
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|–
|16
|16
|6M
|Brennan Meadows
|Pocahontas, IL
|–
|17
|6
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|-11
|18
|15
|6G
|Ashton Gaffner
|Highland, IL
|-3
|19
|5
|51M
|Joe Mercurio
|Belleville, IL
|-14
|20
|9
|40J
|Johnny Nethery
|Palestine, IL
|-11
|21
|11
|66M
|Jordan Meadows
|Pocahontas, IL
|-10
|22
|17
|88
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|-5
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|29H
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|3
|2
|3
|28
|J.R. Dunlap
|Palestine, IL
|1
|3
|2
|79
|Scott Dunlap
|Oblong, IL
|-1
|4
|5
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|1
|5
|1
|1F
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|-4
|6
|6
|1
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|–
|7
|7
|6G
|Ashton Gaffner
|Highland, IL
|–
|8
|8
|6M
|Brennan Meadows
|Pocahontas, IL
|–
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|2
|2
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|–
|3
|4
|81
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|1
|4
|7
|51M
|Joe Mercurio
|Belleville, IL
|3
|5
|1
|88
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|-4
|6
|3
|88Z
|Zayden Bolyard
|Mulberry Grove , IL
|-3
|7
|5
|32Z
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|-2
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Andrew Depper
|Belleville, IL
|–
|3
|4
|40J
|Johnny Nethery
|Palestine, IL
|1
|4
|1
|33
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|-3
|5
|6
|66M
|Jordan Meadows
|Pocahontas, IL
|1
|6
|7
|242
|Blake Stiee
|Highland, IL
|1
|7
|5
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|-2
STREET STOCKSC FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|3
|2
|3
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|1
|3
|5
|68
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|2
|4
|1
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|-3
|5
|7
|11
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|2
|6
|6
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|–
|7
|2
|93
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|-5
|8
|10
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|2
|9
|9
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|–
|10
|8
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|-2
|11
|11
|3G
|Brett Graham
|Bethalto, IL
|–
|DNS
|12
|43R
|Austin Roach
|Highland, IL
|–
STREET STOCKSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|1
|2
|4
|93
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|2
|3
|5
|68
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|2
|4
|6
|11
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|2
|5
|3
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|-2
STREET STOCKSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|1
|2
|4
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|2
|3
|5
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|2
|4
|6
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|2
|5
|3
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|-2
|6
|1
|43R
|Austin Roach
|Highland, IL
|-5
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|–
|2
|2
|35
|Tyler Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|3
|8
|53
|Sean Robbins
|5
|4
|4
|00T
|Cole Tinsley
|Bonne Terre, MO
|–
|5
|5
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|–
|6
|13
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|7
|7
|18
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|11
|8
|12
|82
|Hunter Pruitt
|4
|9
|17
|33M
|Ryan Mueller
|Manitowoc, WI
|8
|10
|10
|1E
|Eric Braundmeier
|Godfrey, IL
|–
|11
|14
|18
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|3
|12
|19
|72N
|Noah Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|7
|13
|20
|21
|Aarik Andruskevitch
|Riverton, IL
|7
|14
|15
|72
|Cale Goodwin
|Princeton, KY
|1
|15
|16
|21M
|Matt Morton
|Granite City, IL
|1
|16
|3
|94
|Dustin Clary
|Marine, IL
|-13
|17
|8
|Chase Bresler
|St Charles, MO
|–
|18
|7
|65E
|Chad Elliott
|Cottage Hills, IL
|-11
|19
|11
|26
|Dane Sensel
|Fredericktown, MO
|-8
|20
|9
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|-11
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|2
|10
|33M
|Ryan Mueller
|Manitowoc, WI
|8
|3
|2
|72
|Cale Goodwin
|Princeton, KY
|-1
|4
|21
|Aarik Andruskevitch
|Riverton, IL
|–
|5
|5
|55
|Charlie Heck
|–
|6
|6
|8
|Chase Bresler
|St Charles, MO
|–
|7
|7
|36
|Bryan Brewster
|Bonne Terre, MO
|–
|8
|9
|8W
|Breanna Wirth
|Waterloo, IL
|1
|9
|4
|3
|Ryan Anderson
|St Charles, MO
|-5
|10
|3
|7
|Jackson Rhein
|O’fallon, IL
|-7
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|5
|2
|2
|1E
|Eric Braundmeier
|Godfrey, IL
|–
|3
|7
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|4
|4
|3
|18
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|-1
|5
|5
|72N
|Noah Sugg
|Greenville, IL
|–
|6
|1
|A1
|Aarin Squires
|Springfield, IL
|-5
|7
|4
|36
|Bryan Brewster
|Bonne Terre, MO
|-3
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|B8
|John Barnard
|Sherman, IL
|2
|2
|6
|94
|Dustin Clary
|Marine, IL
|4
|3
|21
|Aarik Andruskevitch
|Riverton, IL
|–
|4
|4
|26
|Dane Sensel
|Fredericktown, MO
|–
|5
|7
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|2
|6
|5
|3
|Ryan Anderson
|St Charles, MO
|-1
|7
|2
|8W
|Breanna Wirth
|Waterloo, IL
|-5
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|65E
|Chad Elliott
|Cottage Hills, IL
|2
|2
|4
|53
|Sean Robbins
|2
|3
|6
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|3
|4
|1
|72
|Cale Goodwin
|Princeton, KY
|-3
|5
|2
|21
|Aarik Andruskevitch
|Riverton, IL
|-3
|6
|7
|7
|Jackson Rhein
|O’fallon, IL
|1
|7
|5
|33M
|Ryan Mueller
|Manitowoc, WI
|-2
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|5
|35
|Tyler Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|4
|2
|6
|00T
|Cole Tinsley
|Bonne Terre, MO
|4
|3
|2
|82
|Hunter Pruitt
|-1
|4
|4
|59
|Damon Heck
|Mt. Vernon, IL
|–
|5
|1
|55
|Charlie Heck
|-4
|6
|3
|8
|Chase Bresler
|St Charles, MO
|-3