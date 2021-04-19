HomeIllinoisHighland SpeedwayHighland Speedway Results - 4/17/21

Highland Speedway Results – 4/17/21

UMP MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL 2
2 4 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 2
3 1 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL -2
4 5 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 1
5 2 15 Chris Smith Chris Smith Highland, IL -3
6 6 94 Cory Balkey Cory Balkey Paducah, KY
7 9 84 Tyler Deibert Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 2
8 7 5JR Tevbor Henson Tevbor Henson Centralia, IL -1
9 8 43 Bobby Dees Jr. Bobby Dees Jr. -1
10 10 69 Tristain Loveless Tristain Loveless Gillespie, IL
10 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 1
2 5 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL 3
3 4 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 1
4 1 5JR Tevbor Henson Tevbor Henson Centralia, IL -3
5 3 84 Tyler Deibert Tyler Deibert Highland, IL -2
10 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 15 Chris Smith Chris Smith Highland, IL 1
2 4 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 2
3 1 94 Cory Balkey Cory Balkey Paducah, KY -2
4 3 43 Bobby Dees Jr. Bobby Dees Jr. -1
5 5 69 Tristain Loveless Tristain Loveless Gillespie, IL
0 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL
2 3 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 1
3 7 81 Garett Schumacher Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 4
4 8 9 Andrew Depper Andrew Depper Belleville, IL 4
5 4 28 J.R. Dunlap J.R. Dunlap Palestine, IL -1
6 2 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL -4
7 14 1 Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL 7
8 12 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 4
9 19 32Z Nate Zimmer Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 10
10 13 242 Blake Stiee Blake Stiee Highland, IL 3
11 21 33 Kevin Medlin Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL 10
12 10 79 Scott Dunlap Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL -2
13 20 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL 7
14 18 88Z Zayden Bolyard Zayden Bolyard Mulberry Grove , IL 4
15 1F Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL
16 16 6M Brennan Meadows Brennan Meadows Pocahontas, IL
17 6 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL -11
18 15 6G Ashton Gaffner Ashton Gaffner Highland, IL -3
19 5 51M Joe Mercurio Joe Mercurio Belleville, IL -14
20 9 40J Johnny Nethery Johnny Nethery Palestine, IL -11
21 11 66M Jordan Meadows Jordan Meadows Pocahontas, IL -10
22 17 88 Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL -5
8 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 3
2 3 28 J.R. Dunlap J.R. Dunlap Palestine, IL 1
3 2 79 Scott Dunlap Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL -1
4 5 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 1
5 1 1F Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL -4
6 6 1 Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL
7 7 6G Ashton Gaffner Ashton Gaffner Highland, IL
8 8 6M Brennan Meadows Brennan Meadows Pocahontas, IL
8 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
2 2 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL
3 4 81 Garett Schumacher Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 1
4 7 51M Joe Mercurio Joe Mercurio Belleville, IL 3
5 1 88 Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL -4
6 3 88Z Zayden Bolyard Zayden Bolyard Mulberry Grove , IL -3
7 5 32Z Nate Zimmer Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL -2
8 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 2
2 2 9 Andrew Depper Andrew Depper Belleville, IL
3 4 40J Johnny Nethery Johnny Nethery Palestine, IL 1
4 1 33 Kevin Medlin Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL -3
5 6 66M Jordan Meadows Jordan Meadows Pocahontas, IL 1
6 7 242 Blake Stiee Blake Stiee Highland, IL 1
7 5 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL -2
12 Laps

STREET STOCKSC FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 3
2 3 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 1
3 5 68 Terry McCann Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 2
4 1 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL -3
5 7 11 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL 2
6 6 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL
7 2 93 Kaleb Stajduhar Kaleb Stajduhar -5
8 10 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL 2
9 9 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL
10 8 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL -2
11 11 3G Brett Graham Brett Graham Bethalto, IL
DNS 12 43R Austin Roach Austin Roach Highland, IL
8 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 1
2 4 93 Kaleb Stajduhar Kaleb Stajduhar 2
3 5 68 Terry McCann Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 2
4 6 11 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL 2
5 3 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL -2
8 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 1
2 4 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 2
3 5 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL 2
4 6 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL 2
5 3 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL -2
6 1 43R Austin Roach Austin Roach Highland, IL -5
0 Laps

600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL
2 2 35 Tyler Robbins Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL
3 8 53 Sean Robbins Sean Robbins 5
4 4 00T Cole Tinsley Cole Tinsley Bonne Terre, MO
5 5 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff
6 13 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL 7
7 18 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL 11
8 12 82 Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt 4
9 17 33M Ryan Mueller Ryan Mueller Manitowoc, WI 8
10 10 1E Eric Braundmeier Eric Braundmeier Godfrey, IL
11 14 18 Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL 3
12 19 72N Noah Sugg Noah Sugg Greenville, IL 7
13 20 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL 7
14 15 72 Cale Goodwin Cale Goodwin Princeton, KY 1
15 16 21M Matt Morton Matt Morton Granite City, IL 1
16 3 94 Dustin Clary Dustin Clary Marine, IL -13
17 8 Chase Bresler Chase Bresler St Charles, MO
18 7 65E Chad Elliott Chad Elliott Cottage Hills, IL -11
19 11 26 Dane Sensel Dane Sensel Fredericktown, MO -8
20 9 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -11
0 Laps

600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL
2 10 33M Ryan Mueller Ryan Mueller Manitowoc, WI 8
3 2 72 Cale Goodwin Cale Goodwin Princeton, KY -1
4 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL
5 5 55 Charlie Heck Charlie Heck
6 6 8 Chase Bresler Chase Bresler St Charles, MO
7 7 36 Bryan Brewster Bryan Brewster Bonne Terre, MO
8 9 8W Breanna Wirth Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL 1
9 4 3 Ryan Anderson Ryan Anderson St Charles, MO -5
10 3 7 Jackson Rhein Jackson Rhein O’fallon, IL -7
8 Laps

600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL 5
2 2 1E Eric Braundmeier Eric Braundmeier Godfrey, IL
3 7 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff 4
4 3 18 Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL -1
5 5 72N Noah Sugg Noah Sugg Greenville, IL
6 1 A1 Aarin Squires Aarin Squires Springfield, IL -5
7 4 36 Bryan Brewster Bryan Brewster Bonne Terre, MO -3
8 Laps

600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 B8 John Barnard John Barnard Sherman, IL 2
2 6 94 Dustin Clary Dustin Clary Marine, IL 4
3 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL
4 4 26 Dane Sensel Dane Sensel Fredericktown, MO
5 7 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL 2
6 5 3 Ryan Anderson Ryan Anderson St Charles, MO -1
7 2 8W Breanna Wirth Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL -5
8 Laps

600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 65E Chad Elliott Chad Elliott Cottage Hills, IL 2
2 4 53 Sean Robbins Sean Robbins 2
3 6 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL 3
4 1 72 Cale Goodwin Cale Goodwin Princeton, KY -3
5 2 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL -3
6 7 7 Jackson Rhein Jackson Rhein O’fallon, IL 1
7 5 33M Ryan Mueller Ryan Mueller Manitowoc, WI -2
8 Laps

600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 35 Tyler Robbins Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 4
2 6 00T Cole Tinsley Cole Tinsley Bonne Terre, MO 4
3 2 82 Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt -1
4 4 59 Damon Heck Damon Heck Mt. Vernon, IL
5 1 55 Charlie Heck Charlie Heck -4
6 3 8 Chase Bresler Chase Bresler St Charles, MO -3
