Nick Hoffman Rolls to Renegades of Dirt $10k Payday

Records Richest Victory of 2021 Campaign



Mooresville, North Carolina (04/19/21) – Nick Hoffman’s weekend at Hilltop Speedway may not have started the way he wanted, but it definitely ended in perfect form. He piloted his Elite Chassis No. 2 Fox Shocks Modified to the $10,000 triumph in the Renegades of Dirt finale at the Ohio oval.

“We weren’t very good on Friday night, so we went to work for Saturday’s show, and it all came together well,” Hoffman shared. “It’s nice to get our first five-figure payday of the season, and hopefully it’s the first of many to come this year. A big thank you goes out to all of our great marketing partners for their awesome support.”

Nick Hoffman trekked north on Friday to Hilltop Speedway (Millersburg, Ohio) for the opening round of a doubleheader with the Renegades of Dirt Modified Series. It proved to be a successful weekend.

Action opened on Friday night with the 39-car Modified field divided into a pair of $1,000-to-win events. In his respective program, Nick finished second in his heat race and later that evening crossed the finish line in fourth in his 25-lap prelim.

Hoffman returned on Saturday looking for a better outing, and he would achieve his goal with a $10,000 triumph. Nick’s night began with the second-fastest lap in his qualifying group, and he backed it up with a heat race win.

Via his fast start to the night, Hoffman started third on the feature grid. He wasted little time working his way to the front of the field, claiming the lead on lap 4. Once out front, Nick led the rest of the way en route to his fifth victory of the season.

Tyler Nicely, Josh Harris, Dave Hess Jr., and Jesse Wisecarver rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Renegades of Dirt Modifieds Hilltop Speedway

King of the Hill 50 April 17th, 2021

Fast Time: #7 Drake Troutman 16.264

Group A Heat 1 1. #7 Drake Troutman 2. #32 Chad Roush 3. #1* Kyle Moore 4. #95 Michael Altobelli 5. #10 Nathon Loney 6. #92 Joel Watson 7. #20 Tyler Hendrix 8. #75T Travis Creech 9. #144 Anthony Seelig 10. #J11 Jimmy Smith

Heat 2 1. #2 Nick Hoffman 2. #22 Josh Harris 3. #21 Taylor Cook 4. #6M Carl McKinney 5. #15 Tyler Carpenter 6. #s21 Seth Daniels 7. #B75 Brayden Berry 8. #27C Casey Butler 9. #46 John Warner

Group B Heat 1 1. #25 Tyler Nicely 2. #101 Jesse Wisecarver 3. #14 Jacob Hawkins 4. #85 Robin Dustin 5. #5 Jess Hartman 6. #4 DJ Cline 7. #95J Jerry Bowersock 8. #76J Jeremy Waite 9. #75 Tristan Bickford 10. #17G Brandon Grossman

Heat 2 1. #44 Dave Hess Jr 2. #17X Rich Michael Jr 3. #13 Eddie Carrier Jr 4. #01 Colton Shaw 5. #99W Chris Arnold 6. #x Jason Montgomery 7. #17V Michael Vanderiet Jr 8. #1X Brad Keckler 9. #6 Richard Grogg

LCR Group A 1. #10 Nathon Loney 2. #15 Tyler Carpenter 3. #s21 Seth Daniels 4. #B75 Brayden Berry *Provisional 5. #20 Tyler Hendrix *Provisional 6. #75T Travis Creech 7. #144 Anthony Seelig 8. #92 Joel Watson 9. #27C Casey Butler 10. #46 John Warner *DNS 11. #J11 Jimmy Smith *DNS

LCR Group B 1. #4 DJ Cline 2. #17V Michael Vanderiet Jr 3. #x Jason Montgomery 4. #95J Jerry Bowersock 5. #76J Jeremy Waite 6. #1X Brad Keckler 7. #17G Brandon Grogg 8. #5 Jess Hartman 9. #75 Tristan Bickford 10. #99W Chris Arnold *DNS 11. #6 Richard Grogg *DNS

King of the Hill 50 1. #2 Nick Hoffman 2. #25 Tyler Nicely 3. #22 Josh Harris 4. #44 Dave Hess Jr 5. #101 Jesse Wisecarver 6. #17X Rich Michael Jr 7. #21 Taylor Cook 8. #95 Michael Altobelli 9. #32 Chad Roush 10. #10 Nathon Loney 11. #7 Drake Troutman 12. #s21 Seth Daniels 13. #14 Jacob Hawkins 14. #4 DJ Cline 15. #15 Tyler Carpenter 16. #85 Robin Duston 17. #01 Colton Shaw 18. #20 Tyler Hendrix 19. #17V Michael Vanderiet Jr 20. #1* Kyle Moore 21. #B75 Brayden Berry 22. #6M Carl McKinney 23. #13 Eddie Carrier Jr 24. #x Jason Montgomery

The team is currently evaluating when their next race will be, and once confirmed will be posted on the team’s online home at www.NickHoffman2.com.

Nick Hoffman Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Fox Shocks, NASCAR Technical Institute, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Maxima Racing Oils, Bell Helmets, K1 Race Gear, Jerovetz Motorsports Shocks, Rockwell Security, Allgaier Performance Parts, PSA Starters, Sunoco Race Fuel, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, Tiger Quick Change Rear Ends, FK Rod Ends, Hooker Harness, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Allstar Performance, Schoenfeld Headers, Willy’s Carburetor & Dyno Shop, Bassett, Walker Performance Filtration, QuickCar Headers, Jones Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Strange Oval, Stock Car Steel and Aluminum, Outerwears, XS Power Batteries, Five Star Race Car Bodies, Superior Fuel Cells, MPI, Millbridge Speedway, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, Joe’s Racing Products, Off Axis Paint, Mahle, Clevite, KSE Racing Products, Multi Fire, The Joie of Seating, Vexil, Yeti, DirtCarLift.com, KBC Graphix, and MSR Mafia Marketing & PR Services.

Keep track of the latest team news by visiting www.NickHoffman2.com and by following his social channels at:

Facebook: @EliteChassis

Twitter: @Nick_Hoffman2

Instagram: @Nick_Hoffman2

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com