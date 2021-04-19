World of Outlaws Late Models Prepare for Kentucky/Ohio Swing

CONCORD, NC – APRIL 19, 2021 – For the first time in 2021, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will race at two tracks in the same weekend.

It starts Friday, April 23, when the Series makes its first trip to Richmond Raceway in Richmond, KY for a 40-lap $10,000-to-win Feature.

“The Beast of the East” will be the 191st track the World of Outlaws have visited, and it’s the only trip to Kentucky for the Series in 2021.

Friday will also mark the ninth time in Series history the Bluegrass State has held a World of Outlaws Feature. Rick Eckert has the most World of Outlaws wins in Kentucky (2), while tour regulars Darrell Lanigan and Shane Clanton each have one victory.

On Saturday, April 24, the Series moves to Brushcreek Motorsports Complex in Peebles, OH for “The 4B4EVER 40,” celebrating the life of legendary Late Model driver Jackie Boggs.

Saturday’s Feature will also be 40-laps, paying $10,000-to-win. It’ll be the first time a National touring Series has raced on the new 3/10-mile track configuration. However, it’s the third time the World of Outlaws Late Models have visited the complex. Dale Mcdowell won in 2005, and Steve Francis won the last event in 2006.

Here are the top stories to follow this weekend:

Rocketing To The Top: Even though he hasn’t found Victory Lane in an official World of Outlaws event in 2021, Brandon Sheppard still leads the standings heading into this weekend – 20 points ahead of Kyle Strickler.

It’s the longest the New Berlin, IL driver has gone without a win to start the season in his career. His longest streak previous was four races during his rookie season in 2017.

In his last four races, Sheppard has three top-five finishes, including a pair of thirds at Farmer City Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway. If the “Rocket Shepp” can find Victory Lane this weekend, it’ll be his 70th World of Outlaws win of his career. It’ll put him eight wins behind Josh Richards for the most all-time.

Defending Home Turf: It hasn’t been the start to the season three-time Series champion Darrell Lanigan has hoped for. He’s sitting eighth in the standings, 106 points behind Brandon Sheppard.

The good news for the “Bluegrass Bandit,” is he can take advantage of some home cooking this weekend. Both racetracks the Series visits this weekend aren’t far from his Union, KY home.

Lanigan already has a World of Outlaws win in the state of Kentucky, finding Victory Lane at Bluegrass Speedway in 2011.

The Kentucky driver also has a third place finish at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex when the Series last visited the Peebles, OH track in 2006.

Turning the Tide: It’s been the tale of two seasons for Kyle Strickler in 2021. He won twice at Volusia Speedway Park, catapulting him to the top of the point standings. Since then, the Mooresville, NC driver has had a string of bad luck.

The “High Side Tickler” hasn’t had a top-10 finish since February at DIRTcar Nationals.

Despite those finishes, he’s still only 20 points behind Brandon Sheppard in the chase for the World of Outlaws Late Models title. A couple of good finishes this weekend could put him back on top.

Smokin’ Hot: While it’s been nothing but bad luck for Kyle Strickler since DIRTcar Nationals, it’s the opposite side of the coin for South Carolina’s Chris Madden.

He’s been on a hot streak since finding Victory Lane at Smoky Mountain Speedway in March. In just nine starts this season, Madden has four top-five’s and six top-10’s. The Gray Court, SC driver is third in the standings, 60 points behind Sheppard.

“Smokey” has put himself in position for good finishes by having good runs in Drydene Heat Races. Madden has won more Heat Races(4) than any other driver in 2021.

When and Where

April 23: Richmond Raceway in Richmond, KY

April 24: Brushcreek Motorsports Complex in Peebles, OH

About the Tracks

Richmond Raceway is a 3/1o mile oval

Online: www.richmond-raceway.net

Track Record: 13.897 set by Scott James on July 19th, 2019

Brushcreek Motorsports Complex is a 3/10 mile oval

Online: brushcreekmotorsports.com

PREVIOUS BRUSHCREEK MOTORSPORTS COMPLEX WINNERS

2006- Steve Francis on May 5

2005- Dale Mcdowell on May 20

On the Internet

Feature Winners: (8 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Chris Madden, Grey Court, SC-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (30 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 2

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-2

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, Ga-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (17 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB -2

Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE- 1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Silver Springs, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (20 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

HARD CHARGER (5 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3 Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 2

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2 Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (8 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1).

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8. Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola(1)

9. Saturday April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce(1)

10. Friday April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards(1)

11. Sunday April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran(2)