Drake Troutman Visits Victory Lane at Bedford Speedway

Illinois and West Virginia Action on Tap this Weekend



HYNDMAN, Pa. (04/20/21) – Drake Troutman wrapped up a four-day stretch of racing with a trip to Victory Lane on Sunday at Pennsylvania’s Bedford Speedway. The win came aboard the Kevin Vanhorn-owned No. 83 Modified and marked his sixth of the season.

“I feel like I should’ve had more than one win this weekend in the Modified, but we let a couple get away from us. It was still a solid weekend, and I really appreciate Kevin Vanhorn for allowing me to drive his Modified at Bedford on Sunday night. It was cool to get another win in a new car. Our Modified program is strong right now, but we are still looking for balance in the Super Late Model. I know we’ll find it, we just have to keep digging,” Troutman said. “We’ve got the point lead early in the Renegade of Dirt Modified Series standings. It’s a long season, but we are going to do our best to claim the championship and that pursuit continues this weekend in Illinois.”

The ultra-busy, extended weekend of competition started with Drake Troutman invading Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.) on Thursday, where he was pulling double duty during the opening night of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America.

Drawing 29 Super Late Models, Troutman edged his way into the $10,000-to-win A-Main with a fifth-place finish in his heat. Starting the feature in 14th, Drake suffered a flat left-rear tire on the fifth lap that ended his night early.

After topping the Renegades of Dirt Modified field in time trials, Troutman lost power early in his heat race but rebounded to pick up the win. Earning the pole for the Let it Ride 55 feature, Drake slipped two spots to place third, trailing Rich Michael Jr. and Josh Harris to the checkers. Eddie Carrier Jr. and Daniel Hill completed the Top-5 finishers.

The following night, the team headed to Hilltop Speedway (Millersburg, Ohio) for the opening round of the King of the Hill special. Competing in both his Late Model and Modified, Troutman qualified fourth fastest in Late Model qualifying before placing fourth in the $2,000-to-win feature, trailing J.R. Gentry, Greg Oakes, and Corey Conley to the checkers with Doug Drown coming in fifth.

In the Renegades of Dirt Modified ranks, Drake followed up a runner-up finish in heat with a third-place finish in the feature.

On Saturday evening for the $4,000-to-win Renegades of Dirt Late Model Tour feature, Troutman fought an ill-handling car in the feature to a 14th-place finish.

After topping the Modified field in time trials, Drake streaked to a heat race win, which positioned him on the pole for the $10,000-to-win A-Main. Falling one spot shy of a Top-10 finish in the feature, Drake slipped back to finish 11th.

His weekend performances allowed him to take the early-season lead in the Renegades of Dirt Modified standings.

On Sunday afternoon, Drake traveled to Bedford Speedway (Bedford, Pa.) where he was piloting the Kevin Vanhorn-owned No. 83 Modified. Earning the fifth-starting position for the A-Main via preliminary events, Troutman topped Cameron Campbell to record his sixth win of the season. Campbell, Chris Chamberlain, Brandon Inglish, and Andrew Swope rounded out the Top-5 finishers in the 15-lap affair.

For complete results from these events, please visit www.FloRacing.com, www.HilltopSpeedway.org, and www.BedfordSpeedway.com .

The upcoming weekend has Troutman set to enter a trio of events. Action opens on Friday and Saturday with Renegades of Dirt Modified events at Illinois’ ovals, Farmer City Raceway and Spoon River Speedway. On Sunday evening the team plans to enter the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series event at the newly-reopened West Virginia Motor Speedway.

For more information on the weekend’s slate, please visit www.RenegadesOfDirtTour.com and www.IMdirt.net .

