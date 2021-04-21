Lucas Oil Speedway plays host to Open Wheel Showdown on Saturday

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 20, 2021) – For open-wheel racing fans, Lucas Oil Speedway is the place to be this Saturday night as premier Sprint and Midget racing is on tap with the 10th annual Impact Signs, Awning and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

The tripleheader of open-wheel action features the RacinBoys ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact, Signs, Awnings and Wraps and the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products; the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints and the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series.

“This is one of the early season highlights on the schedule that fans circle on their calendars,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “The action for both the winged and non-winged cars will be outstanding and, as always, we want to thank owner David Goodson and the folks at Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps for again presenting this event.”

In early season points, Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City holds a 42-point margin over Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Oklahoma in the Sooner Region with Dylan Westbrook of Scotland, Ontario seven ahead of Timms and 15 clear of Hahn in the Warrior Region.

Mario Clouser of Chatham, Illinois and Wesley Smith of Nixa are tied atop the POWRi WAR Sprints after just two 2021 events. Both Clouser and Smith have feature victories.

The POWRi National Midget Series will be making its lone appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2021. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid of Penngrove, California, has four feature wins in five series events and holds a 100-point lead over Daison Pursley of Locust Grove, California. Both drive for the powerhouse Indiana-based Keith Kunz Motorsports team.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6 and racing at 7:05.

Suite deal available: Fans can take in Saturday’s action from a VIP Suite on the third level overlooking the front straightaway, as individual tickets are available priced at $50 apiece. All VIP Suite seats must be pre-paid and can be reserved by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984.

The suite offers prime viewing from inside, where the temperature is climate-controlled, or an outside seating area. Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price, though a host/hostess will be available to take food and drink orders throughout the evening. Just 27 seats are available and will be filled on a first-come basis.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

Saturday’s grandstand admission prices

Adults (16 and over) – $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $60

Pit pass – $40

Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps is a full-service provider of signs, awnings and wraps. They have proudly served clients since 1997. With locations in Sedalia and Columbia. Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps is able to efficiently serve a wider range of customers.

Visit impact4800.com or call 1-855-829-4800 for more information about the company.

For more information on the ASCS Warrior Region and the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region visit ASCSRacing.com. For additional info on the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints and the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series check out POWRi.com.