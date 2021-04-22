HomeMissouriFederated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 adds Winged Outlaw Micro Sprints to...

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 adds Winged Outlaw Micro Sprints to the schedule on May 8th!

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Pevely, MO (April 22nd, 2021) For only the second time in the history of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, the 600cc Winged Outlaw Micro Sprints will race on the 1/3 mile high banks in Pevely, MO. They have been added to the schedule on Saturday, May 8th. The last time they raced at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 was on a Wednesday night in 2008. On that night, Tony Roney came out on top of the 42 car field.

The Winged Micro Sprints will join the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar UMP Pro Modifieds, AARA Sportsman & AARA Pro 4 Stocks in action on May 8th.

For more information on events at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, visit their website at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter. You can also call the track on race day at 636-479-3219.

