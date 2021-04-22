HomeIndianaBrownstown SpeedwayGrandstand Improvements Postpone Completion of Indiana Icebreaker

Grandstand Improvements Postpone Completion of Indiana Icebreaker

Batavia, OH (April 21, 2021) – The remainder of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event from Saturday, March 20th at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana was originally rescheduled until May 2nd.

However, due to demolition of the turn four grandstands scheduled to begin this week, the postponement has been extended to Thursday, September 23rd. The 24th Annual Indiana Icebreaker paying $15,000-to-win, will resume with two laps complete in Line-X B-Main 1.

The amendment sets up a blockbuster weekend at Brownstown Speedway. Following the completion of the Indiana Icebreaker on Thursday, the annual Jackson 100 weekend will kick off on Friday, September 24th. The Night Before the Jackson will be a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – highlighted by a $10,000 top prize. Another complete show is on tap for Saturday night, when the 42nd Annual Jackson 100 takes center stage with a $20,000-to-win main event.

Thursday, September 23rd Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

Friday, September 24th Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800. = $48,575

Saturday, September 25th Purse: 1. $20,000, 2. $9,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200. = $73,400

Related posts:

  1. Indiana Icebreaker Falls to Heavy Rain
  2. Saturday’s Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway Postponed
  3. Indiana Icebreaker Postponed Until April 9th
  4. Early Start Times for This Weekend’s Indiana Icebreaker
  5. Indiana Icebreaker March 24th Next For Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
  6. O’Neal over Owens at Brownstown Indiana Icebreaker
