World of Outlaws prepare for Port Royal Double-Dip

$25,000 in winnings on the line between the two Features

PORT ROYAL, PA – April 21, 2021 – The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will make its first trip to Pennsylvania this season, when they visit Port Royal Speedway May 21-22.

The doubleheader features two memorial races, and will be the first of six stops in the Keystone State in 2021. They’ll also give one driver the opportunity to walk away with $25,000 in winnings.

Friday, May 21, the Series will run the Huey Wilcoxon Memorial, a 40-lap Feature paying $10,000-to-win. Joining the racing program that night are the Limited Late Models, and Wingless Sportsman.

The Most Powerful Late Models on The Planet return Saturday, May 22, for the 50-lap Billy Vacek Memorial paying $15,000-to-win. Port Royal Speedway’s 410 Sprint Cars will also be in action.

Shawn Martin and Viper Motorsports are gathering sponsors to add to the event, as well.

The Series has raced five times at Port Royal Speedway, including its last trip in 2019 where Mason Ziegler found Victory Lane.

Three-time and defending champion Brandon Sheppard also won a Feature at the Speedway in 2017. The New Berlin, IL driver currently leads the points standings, in search of his fourth Series Championship.

Sheppard is also chasing history, sitting only nine wins away from tying Josh Richards for most Series wins all-time. (78)

However, it won’t be easy for the “Rocket Shepp,” as he’ll compete against two-time Feature winner Kyle Strickler, Chris Madden, Pennsylvania-driver Boom Briggs, and several stout regional competitors.

PREVIOUS PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2019- Mason Ziegler on August 17

2018- Mike Marlar on August 18

2017- Brandon Sheppard on August 19

2008- Clint Smith on June 17

2007- Darrell Lanigan on June 20

Tickets for both Friday and Saturday will be sold at the gate.

If you’re unable to make it to the track can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.