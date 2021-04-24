Brian Brown Hungry for Redemption Heading Into Return to Knoxville Raceway Saturday

Inside Line Promotions – KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 24, 2021) – Brian Brown has been anticipating his return to Knoxville Raceway all week after a frustrating incident hampered the feature result during the track’s season opener a week ago.

Brown is aiming for his first triumph of the season this Saturday when he ventures to a track where he ranks fifth in 410ci winged sprint car feature victories with 52 trips into the Winner’s Circle.

April 17 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 1 (5); Feature: 14 (5).

“It was a solid start to the night at Knoxville as we went fifth quick and won the heat race from fifth,” Brown said. “I started fifth in the feature and got up on the berm, spun it around and got on my side. It was 200 percent driver error. The guys worked hard to make sure we got back out. I feel bad for my guys, but I’m excited we had that kind of speed early on.”

UP NEXT – Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Knoxville and redeeming myself,” Brown said.

SEASON STATS –

14 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 7 top 15s, 13 top 20s

About Casey’s General Stores –

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Often located in the heart of its communities, Casey’s General Stores provides freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at http://www.Caseys.com.

About FVP –

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Wolfe Eye Clinic

Wolfe Eye Clinic specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of cataract, glaucoma, retina diseases and other eye conditions. The company has been in business since 1919 and Wolfe Eye Clinic surgeons have performed more than 45,000 LASIK laser vision correction procedures. Wolfe Eye Clinic has more than 40 main offices, family vision centers and outreach offices throughout the state of Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.WolfeEyeClinic.com.

“I got LASIK about 10 years ago from Dr. James Davison at the Wolfe Eye Clinic,” Brown said. “It’s been one of the best decisions of my life. Anyone who is thinking about LASIK surgery or any eye care should check out Wolfe Eye Clinic and support those who support us.”

Brian Brown Racing would also like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, FVP Stay Tuned, Rams Racing, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Ditzfeld Transport, J.D. Welding & Machine, Rowdy Energy, Maxim Racing, Smiley’s Racing Products, The Waldinger Corporation, Factory Kahne Shocks, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, www.HostIowa.net, FSR Racing Products, Blue Springs Ford Collision Center, Fultz Excavating, SalCo, Ti64, ATL Tanks, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winters Performance Products, Cometic Gaskets, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Veteran’s Community Project, Donovan, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Red Devil Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, 6B Apparel, Garrett Racing Engines and MSD Ignition for their continued support.

BRIAN BROWN RACING –

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed more than 120 feature victories and three track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, since the team was created in 2008. For more information, visit http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com .