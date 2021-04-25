David Payne Pockets $4,053 Payday in Exciting North Carolina State Championship

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Round three of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series took center stage on Friday night, April 23 at Ray Cook’s Tri-County Race Track and local favorite David Payne came out on top of an exciting race at the 1/4-mile oval dubbed as the “Tiger Pit.” David, who knocked down the quickest lap in Group A during the qualifying session to earn the pole position for the 40-lap headliner, utilized heavy lapped traffic to grab the point from race long leader Cory Hedgecock on the 18th circuit. The Murphy, North Carolina ace then fought back several challenges and slidejobs from Hedgecock over the final 22 laps to claim the $4,053 top prize in the inaugural running of the ‘North Carolina State Championship.’

Hedgecock, who paced the field for the first 17 laps from the outside of the front row, settled for a strong runner-up performance – a mere 0.290 seconds behind Payne. Series point leader Dale McDowell blasted from his ninth starting spot to round out the podium in third. Another local hotshoe Shawn Chastain brought his #x15 machine home in the fourth position, while series regular Donald McIntosh grabbed the final spot inside of the top five.

“This is a racy place and Ray (Cook) does a great job with it,” exclaimed Payne following the triumph. “There at the end, I could feel my car start going away a little bit, so I started trying to move around. I was searching a little bit and I could feel him a time or two, but I really appreciate (Cory) Hedgecock racing me clean.”

David’s win last night at the Brasstown, North Carolina bullring marked his first career visit to Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series victory lane. His win came aboard a Gibson Motorsports Capital Race Car powered by a Jay Dickens Racing Engine with sponsorship from Payne Excavating, Interstate Welding, PPM Racing Products, American Racer Tires South, Base Racing Fuels, and Schaeffer’s Oil.

An 18 car field assembled at Tri-County Race Track and the feature lineup was set entirely from the qualifying session. David Payne paced Group A with a lap of 12.513 seconds, while Cory Hedgecock posted the quickest time in Group B and overall with a fast lap of 12.360 seconds.

With tonight’s show already canceled at Mountain View (TN) Raceway due to inclement weather, the teams racing with the Schaffer’s Oil Spring Nationals tour will now turn their focus to a doubleheader on April 30-May 1 in the Volunteer State. A $4,053 payday will be up for grabs next Friday night at Crossville Speedway in Crossville, Tennessee, while Saturday’s portion of the double-dip will take place at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. The series’ first-ever stop at Clarksville is sure to draw a strong field of competitors to vie for the $10,053 paycheck.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Race Summary

North Carolina State Championship Race

Friday, April 23, 2021

Tri-County Race Track – Brasstown, North Carolina

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

1. (1) David Payne $4,053

2. (2) Cory Hedgecock $2,000

3. (9) Dale McDowell $1,400

4. (5) Shawn Chastain $1,000

5. (4) Donald McIntosh $800

6. (7) Dean Bowen $700

7. (8) Danny Ledford $600

8. (13) Luke Bennett $550

9. (10) Jeff Neubert $525

10. (12) Craig Greer $500

11. (3) Ashton Winger $480

12. (6) Stacy Boles $470

13. (17) Tim Rucker $460

14. (14) Alex Ashley $450

15. (18) Blake Spencer $440

16. (15) Johnny Cloer $430

17. (11) Jamie Oliver $420

18. (16) Glenn Barnett DNS

Entries: 18

Lap Leaders: Cory Hedgecock (Laps 1-17), David Payne (Laps 18-40)

Cautions: 2 (Lap 2 for a Multi-Car Tangle and Lap 23 for an Incident Involving Stacy Boles & Tim Rucker)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Cory Hedgecock 12.360 seconds

Group A (All Locked In): David Payne, Ashton Winger, Shawn Chastain, Dean Bowen, Dale McDowell, Jamie Oliver, Luke Bennett, Johnny Cloer, Tim Rucker

Group B (All Locked In): Cory Hedgecock, Donald McIntosh, Stacy Boles, Danny Ledford, Jeff Neubert, Craig Greer, Alex Ashley, Glenn Barnett N/T, Blake Spencer N/T

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Dale McDowell – 580

2. Cory Hedgecock – 564

3. Donald McIntosh – 558

4. David Payne – 538

5. Stacy Boles – 506

6. Jeff Neubert – 425

7. Johnny Cloer – 409

8. Brandon Overton – 384

9. Christian Hanger – 328

10. Jensen Ford – 316

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Saturday, April 3 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – JONATHAN DAVENPORT

Friday, April 16 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 23 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – DAVID PAYNE

Friday, April 30 – Crossville Speedway (Crossville, Tennessee) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 1 – Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 7 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Virginia) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 8 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 29 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 30 – Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Monday, May 31 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tennessee) – $10,052 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

