Anthony Nicholson Earns Valley Speedway Victory with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (04/25/2021) For the second night in a row in The Show-Me State, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would wage WAR, this time around the friendly confines of Valley Speedway for the Mid-State Nationals. With a great field of competitors Anthony Nicholson would emerge as the victor with an outstanding on-track performance in a caution free feature event.

With a stout field of twenty-seven POWRi WAR drivers a trio of heat races were needed with Mario Clouser, Zach Daum, and Joe B. Miller all gaining the early wins. Semi-Feature competition would find Riley Kreisel gaining the B-feature victory.

With the high-point qualifier Anthony Nicholson leading the field of WAR drivers to the initial green-flag start, with Nicholson flying to the early advantage using an inside-line to perfection. Podium runners Zach Daum and Kory Schudy would stalk the leader as the laps progressed, while Anthony stayed close to the low line.

Lap traffic would come into play as Nicholson tried to separate himself from the rest of the contenders with laps ticking away. An intense battle for the runner-up positioning between Daum and Schudy kept the podium interesting as the laps started to wind down with Nicholson out front.

Caution-free for twenty-five laps, Anthony Nicholson would claim his third career feature win leading every lap of feature racing. With a hard battle for the second spot Zach Daum would edge Kory Schudy as Wesley Smith finished fourth and a hard-charging Colten Cottle rounded out the features top five.

“Sometimes slow and steady wins the race” feature winner Anthony Nicholson would state on the dominating victory. Going on to add “As most people know I like running the bottom, it was a little slower than I thought it would go but track positioning helped as I was able to hang on for the win.”

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 28 – Kory Schudy (14.314)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 311 – Zach Daum

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 31 – Joe B. Miller

Super Clean Semi-Feature Winner: 91 – Riley Kreisel

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 16 – Anthony Nicholson

TRD Hard Charger: 5C – Colten Cottle (+8)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 16 – Anthony Nicholson

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at Lucas Oil Speedway on April 24th, 2021:

16 – Anthony Nicholson, 2. 311 – Zach Daum, 3. 28 – Kory Schudy, 4. 12 – Wesley Smith, 5. 5C – Colten Cottle, 6. 9H – Mitchell Moore, 7. 74 – Xavier Doney, 8. 77 – Jack Wagner, 9. 6 – Mario Clouser, 10. 37 – Brian Beebe, 11. 54 – Trey Gropp, 12. 9 – Wyatt Burks, 13. 91 – Riley Kreisel, 14. 9X – Chad Goff, 15. 2 – Kyle Lewis, 16. 11X – Tom Curran, 17. 73 – Samuel Wagner, 18. 86 – Zac Taylor, 19. 2C – Zach Clark, 20. 27 – Steve Thomas, 21. 82C – Christie Thomason, 22. 31 – Joe B. Miller.

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be a trip to I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri for the two-day I-70 invitational on April 30th and May 1st. A full article featuring the top twenty-four drivers in points invited as well as relevant times will be released in the following days.

