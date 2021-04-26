Pursley Earns Second Career POWRi Victory

Grain Valley, MO. (04/25/2021) In an exciting race that saw a handful of different lead changes, Daison Pursley of Locust Grove, OK. outlasted them all to complete his second ever Lucas Oil POWRi Midget League Victory on a Sunday night at Grain Valley Speedway.

A field of 28 POWRi National & West Midgets Filled the pit area for the second night of racing, a program that saw Jake Neuman, Shelby Boise, Daison Purlsey, and Cannon McIntosh split the four heat race wins.

Winning his heat race from seventh, Pursley secured the Max Papis Innovations High Point Man honors and put his Keith Kunz Motorsports, Bullet by Spike/Toyota No. 71K on the pole position. Looking to redeem himself after getting upside down last night at Lucas Oil Speedway while leading, the youngster was determined to find redemption and quickly took command in Sunday’s 30 lap event.

While the race heated up and the lead changed hands, Jake Neuman took command found himself in a battle to keep it. Pursley regained the lead and Cannon McIntosh made himself a contender and stole the second spot from Neuman. McIntosh set his sight on Pursley for the lead as he found himself upside down after hitting the cushion in turn four.

Meanwhile Karter Sarff was roaring though the pack from the sixteenth position, aboard his family owned 21K and thanks to a well-timed caution, the field bunched back together. Pursley continues to keep the top spot under control and held on for his second career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League victory.

Chasing Pursley to the stripe on Sunday was Karter Sarff, with his career best finish of second. Jake Neuman in the third position, Ryan Timms coming from the B main to finish in fourth, and Emerson Axsom rounding out the top five.

“To finally click off that first win of the 2021 season is pretty cool and to do it at valley speedway is really awesome. The race had a lot of yellows there and I never thought that we would see the checkered flag. Yellows are kind of hard to get your rhythm back and the KKM guys gave me a great car”

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets will resume their 2021 season Saturday, May 8th with a show at the Mighty Macon Speedway in Macon, IL.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

MVT Heat 2 Winner: 3B-Shalby Boise

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

Rod End Supply Heat 4 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Max Papis Innovations High Point Man: 71K-Daison Pursley

Super Clean Semi Feature Winner: 85T-Ryan Timms

TRD Hard Charger: 21K-Karter Sarff

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 71K-Daison Pursley 2. 21K-Karter Sarff 3. 3N-Jake Neuman 4. 85T-Ryan Timms 5. 15-Emerson Axsom 6. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 7. 00-Trey Gropp 8. 86-Brent Crews 9. 97-Brenham Coruch 10. 3X-Xavier Doney 11. 77W-Joey Wirth 12. 67K-Cade Lewis 13. 49-Joe B Miller 14. 25-Taylor Reimer 15. 3B-Shelby Boise 16. 5H-Casey Hicks 17. 51-Joe Walker 18. 14-Eric Fenton 19. 4F-08-Cannon McIntosh 20. 21-Emilio Hoover 21. 19M-Ethan Mitchell 22. 71-Sam Johnson