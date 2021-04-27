Bi-State Battle Late Models on tap this Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Daryn Klein held off Gordy Gundaker to win the Bi-State Battle Late Model feature two weeks ago at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. A solid field of thirty-one late models entered the event two weeks ago.
The original idea for the series came together as Ray Marler and Scott Kuhn had numerous discussions on different strategies to help revitalize the super late model division in the St. Louis area. Highland Speedway, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 and the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series would like to thank Randy Korte for his work on getting this series off the ground along with all the great series sponsors that currently include Rigg Drilling Solutions, Inc; Chase Motorsports, Inc; Klein’s Brand Source; NFP Clippinger Financial Group, LLC; ADR Auto Repair & Towing; Brian Thompson Roofing; EL Flanagan’s; Steve Schmitt Auto Group; Randy Korte Consulting; Blaze Burwell Motorsports; Sneed Enterprises, LLC; Carl’s Four Wheel Drive and Kapp Trailer Sales and Service. If you or your business would like to be a part of the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series, please contact either race track for more information.
Also on the card this Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will be the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar UMP Pro Modifieds, AARA Sportsman and AARA Pro 4 Stocks.
May 1st—Racing @ Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
This night features:
Bi-State Batte UMP Late Models
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds
DIRTcar UMP Pro Modifieds
AARA Sportsman
AARA Pro 4 Stocks
Pit gates open at 4:00
Grandstands open at 5:00
Hot Laps at 6:15pm
Racing starts at 7:00pm
Grandstands – $15 — Kids 12 and under FREE in grandstands
Pits – $30
Visit www.federatedautopartsraceway.com for additional information!