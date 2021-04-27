Bi-State Battle Late Models on tap this Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

Pevely, MO (April 27th, 2021) – The Bi-State Battle UMP Late Model Series returns to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday, May 1st. The dual track late model series has the Highland Speedway drivers battling with the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 drivers for combined $5,000 to win championship. Mark Voigt is the early point leader after two events courtesy of his win earlier this season at Highland Speedway and a third place run two weeks ago at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. Chad Zobrist currently sits second in the points with Rusty Griffaw and Daryn Klein tied for third. Adam Tischhauser rounds out the top five in points.

Daryn Klein held off Gordy Gundaker to win the Bi-State Battle Late Model feature two weeks ago at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. A solid field of thirty-one late models entered the event two weeks ago.

The original idea for the series came together as Ray Marler and Scott Kuhn had numerous discussions on different strategies to help revitalize the super late model division in the St. Louis area. Highland Speedway, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 and the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series would like to thank Randy Korte for his work on getting this series off the ground along with all the great series sponsors that currently include Rigg Drilling Solutions, Inc; Chase Motorsports, Inc; Klein’s Brand Source; NFP Clippinger Financial Group, LLC; ADR Auto Repair & Towing; Brian Thompson Roofing; EL Flanagan’s; Steve Schmitt Auto Group; Randy Korte Consulting; Blaze Burwell Motorsports; Sneed Enterprises, LLC; Carl’s Four Wheel Drive and Kapp Trailer Sales and Service. If you or your business would like to be a part of the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series, please contact either race track for more information.

Also on the card this Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will be the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar UMP Pro Modifieds, AARA Sportsman and AARA Pro 4 Stocks.

May 1st—Racing @ Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

This night features:

Bi-State Batte UMP Late Models

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

DIRTcar UMP Pro Modifieds

AARA Sportsman

AARA Pro 4 Stocks

Pit gates open at 4:00

Grandstands open at 5:00

Hot Laps at 6:15pm

Racing starts at 7:00pm

Grandstands – $15 — Kids 12 and under FREE in grandstands

Pits – $30

Visit www.federatedautopartsraceway.com for additional information!