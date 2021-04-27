Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing Prepare for Hawkeye 100

Team Races to Top-10 Finish at Richmond

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/27/21) – Rocket1 Racing entered a single event over the weekend with their Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model. The team’s lone venture came at Kentucky’s Richmond Raceway, where Brandon Sheppard piloted the team’s car to a ninth-place finish.

“Track position was crucial at Richmond on Friday night, and we pretty much ran where we started for the whole feature,” Sheppard said. “I’m looking forward to Boone (Speedway) this weekend. That’s a place with a ton of history, and it would be awesome to take the Rocket1Racing team to Victory Lane there.”

Friday night saw Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1Racing return to action with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Richmond Raceway (Richmond, Ky.). Drawing 29 Late Models, Brandon clocked in fifth fastest in his qualifying group before placing third in his heat race. Earning the ninth-starting position for the $10,000-to-win A-Main, Sheppard held steady momentum throughout the 40-lapper, crossing line in ninth when the checkered flag flew.

An unfavorable forecast nixed Saturday night’s event at Bruschcreek Motorsports Complex (Peebles, Ohio).

Brandon holds a 46-point advantage atop the latest World of Outlaws point standings. For complete results from this event, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

The upcoming weekend – April 30-May 1 – takes the Rocket1Racing team and Sheppard to Iowa’s Boone Speedway for the inaugural Hawkeye 100. The weekend opens on Friday with “Twin Hawk” features, which pay $3,000 to win each. On Saturday evening the $30,000-to-win Hawkeye Nationals finale is on tap.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com