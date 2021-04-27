Ricky Thornton, Jr Eyes Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year

Batavia, OH (April 26, 2021) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is excited to have a new young gun taking on the grueling demands of the nation’s premier dirt late model tour in 2021. There is no better way to get the experience to win championships than to set sights on Rookie of the Year.

Ricky Thornton Jr. has a long list of dirt modified accolades, but is fairly new to the dirt late model scene and hopes to capitalize on his new successes with the Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year title in 2021. There are numerous drivers that are second generation drivers, but Thornton’s story is a little different, “I got started in racing because both parents (Ricky Sr and Tonja) raced.” Not only did both of Thornton’s parents race but he also has two brothers, Jeremy and Justin, that race.

The 30-year-old, Chandler, AZ native pilots the Todd and Vickie Burns-Owned SSI Motorsports Longhorn Chassis, powered by a Clements Racing Engine. He receives sponsorship from Dyno One Inc, Excel Floor Covering, Certified Inspection Service Co, D & E Outside Services, Deines – Nitz Solutions & Powdercoating, West Side Tractor Sales Co, Hoker Trucking, Shelby Materials, EMD Wraps, Midwest Sheet Metal, Simpson Race Products, Sub-Surface of Indiana, and Penske Race Shocks.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to compete in the 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with SSI Motorsports. I am hoping I can bring them another Rookie of the Year title, since they already have one with Hudson O’Neal in 2017.”

In 2021, along with $100 cash per race, the Eibach Springs Rookie of the Year will receive the following at the year-end banquet: a check for $10,000, $500 product certificate from Earnhardt Technologies, one Carbon Driveshaft from Fast Shafts $750 value, $500 product certificate from Keyser Manufacturing, product certificate for new nose/graphic kit from Performance Bodies, $300 product certificate from Schoenfeld Headers, one free car wrap from Slicker Graphics, product certificate from Thermo-Tec Cool-It, 10 sheets of aluminum from Wrisco Industries, Inc., and a set of wheels from Vahlco Wheels.

“We want to thank all the sponsors of the Rookie of the Year program and their support of the series. We would especially like to thank David Cardey at Eibach Springs for their title sponsorship of the Rookie of the Year Program for the third year now. Eibach is a great company and a great partner of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

Eibach’s production technology is recognized worldwide as leading its field, from their high-strength spring-steel alloys, advanced CNC winding process, high-quality corrosion protection and the legendary longevity of all of their springs and components. To learn more about Eibach visit their website at www.eibach.com