WHAT TO WATCH FOR: $30K on the line at the Hawkeye 100

Sheppard, Madden, Weiss, Bruening and more tackle Boone Speedway for the first time

BOONE,IA– April 26, 2021 – The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will make its first ever appearance at Boone Speedway April 30-May 1, for the highly anticipated Hawkeye 100.

It’s the richest event in the history of the Boone, IA oval, and one driver could walk away with $33,000 if they win both nights.

Friday’s event starts with Slick Woody’s Qualifying, splitting the field into two 25-lap “Twin Hawk” Features, each paying $3,000-to-win. Drivers will earn points in both Qualifying and their Twin Hawk Feature, setting the lineups for Saturday’s Drydene Heat Races.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return Saturday for Drydene Heat Races and Last Chance Showdowns. Those events will set the stage for the unprecedented three-wide start of the Hawkeye 100, paying $30,000-to-win, and $1,500-to-start.

Joining the World of Outlaws Late Models this weekend is the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, and IMCA Stock Cars. All three divisions will chase more than $31,000 in purse money.

If you can’t make it either night, watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS Subscription for $39/month.

Here are the top stories to follow this weekend:

Chasing the Champ: Three-time and defending champion Brandon Sheppard widened the gap between himself and second place in the point standings. But now, he has more challengers gunning to knock him off his throne.

There’s only 66 points separating Sheppard and fifth-place Ricky Weiss. The New Berlin, IL driver has a 46-point lead on Chris Madden and Kyle Strickler, who are currently tied for second. Tyler Bruening is fourth, 64 points behind, and Ricky Weiss is fifth.

Sheppard is still chasing his first official World of Outlaws win of 2021. If he gets it during Saturday’s Hawkeye 100, it’ll be the 70th of his career. It would put him eight wins behind Josh Richards for most all-time (78).

The Hawkeye state has been good to Brandon Sheppard lately. He won all three events at Davenport Speedway in 2020.

Smokey Stays Hot: Chris Madden has been on a hot streak the last four races.

He has three top-fives, and two of them are second-place finishes. The only event he didn’t finish in the top-five was April 11 at Bristol Motor Speedway, when he finished sixth. Madden has more top-fives (5) than any other driver this season.

One of Madden’s strengths is his performance early in the night. He also currently has more Drydene Heat Race wins than anyone else (5).

Sniper Engaged: Another driver with some momentum after a couple of good runs is Ricky Weiss.

The Headingly, MB driver has back-to-back top-five finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway. It’s propelled him to fifth in points, 66 back of Sheppard and put him on a path to nearing his first win of the season, which would also be the first win for his self-built Sniper Chassis.

So far this season, Weiss has three top-fives, and six top-10s in 12 starts.

Home for the Hawkeye: This weekend’s Hawkeye 100 has been on Tyler Bruening’s radar since the beginning of the season.

Boone Speedway is a short drive for Bruening, with the track about three hours from his Decorah, IA home. He hopes for some home cooking as he pushes for his first career World of Outlaws victory.

Bruening is also making a push in the hunt for Rookie of the Year. His six top-10 finishes, and top-five at Richmond Raceway have put him only 16 points behind leading rookie contender Kyle Strickler.

When and Where

April 30- May 1 at Boone Speedway in Boone, IA.

About the track

Boone Speedway is a 1/4 mile high-banked oval

Online: www.raceboone.com

On the Internet

World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the Turn: The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models head to Mississippi Thunder Speedway, May 7-8, in Fountain City, WI for the Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Feature Winners: (9 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Chris Madden, Grey Court, SC-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (30 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-5 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-4 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH- 2

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC- 2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2 Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA- 1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Darell Lanigan, Union, KY-1

Parker Martin, Milledgeville, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, Ga-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL- 1

Kevin Weaver, Gibson City, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (17 drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB -2

Dale Mcdowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2 Ross Robinson, Clover, SC- 1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA- 1

Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA- 1

Stacy Boles, Clinton, TN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (22 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 3

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 2

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA – 2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, TN – 1

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY – 1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN – 1

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, AZ – 1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA – 1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA – 1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-1

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Scott James, Bright, IN-1

HARD CHARGER (7 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL – 3 Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB – 2

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS – 2 Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA – 1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-1

Jason Jameson, Lawrenceburg, IN-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (9 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC – 2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL – 1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH – 1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL – 1

Donald McIntosh, Dawsonville, GA- 1

Taylor Scheffler, Waukesha, WI- 1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

2021 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 14 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Bronson (1)

2. Saturday, Jan. 16 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Kyle Strickler (2)

4. Thursday, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

5. Friday, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brandon Overton (1)

6. Saturday, March 6/ Smoky Mountain Speedway/ Maryville, TN/ Chris Madden (1)

7. Friday, March 26 / Cherokee Speedway / Gaffney, SC / Jimmy Owens/Brandon Sheppard

8. Friday, April 2/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/ Mike Spatola (1)

9. Saturday April 3/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (1)

10. Friday April 9/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Josh Richards (1)

11. Sunday April 11/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Devin Moran (2)

12. Friday April 23/Richmond Raceway, Richmond, KY/Tim McCreadie (1)