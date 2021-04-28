Almost $50,000 in Spring Nationals Prize Money During Crossville / Clarksville Doubleheader!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) A big doubleheader for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series awaits in the Volunteer State of Tennessee on April 30-May 1! The fourth round of the spring miniseries will take place this Friday night at Crossville Speedway in Crossville, Tennessee. A $4,053 top prize has been established out of an over $17,000 purse for the ground-pounding Super Late Models. Friday’s show will mark the fourth time the Spring Nationals has invaded the Crossville oval, as Ricky Weiss (’17), Michael Chilton (’18), and Donald McIntosh (’19) have won in recent years.

On Saturday evening, May 1, the dirt-slinging action will quickly turn to Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. Promoter William Scogin will greet the cars and stars racing with the Spring Nationals to the 1/4-mile, red clay track for the very first time. A lucrative $10,053 winner’s check will be on the line out of a total purse of over $30,000 for the Super Late Models. Each of the starters in the 53-lap feature is guaranteed at least $500 just to take the green flag.

Jonathan Davenport (Tazewell Speedway), Brandon Overton (I-75 Raceway), and David Payne (Tri-County Race Track) have already picked up wins with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series during the 2021 campaign. A total of seven drivers have perfect attendance so far, which keeps their hopes alive to pocket the $10,053 payday for claiming the Championship. Currently, Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Dale McDowell has a sixteen point lead over Cory Hedgecock in the miniseries point chase with Donald McIntosh, David Payne, and Stacy Boles rounding out the top five.

At Crossville on Friday, April 30, the pit gates will swing open at 3:00pm and the grandstands will start to allow patrons into the facility starting at 5:00pm. The Drivers Meeting is scheduled for 6:45pm with racing action getting underway at 7:00pm. Adult admission into the stands is $20.00, into tier parking is $25.00, and into the pit area is $35.00. Kids ages 11-16 will be admitted into the grandstands for only $10.00, into tier parking for only $10.00, and into the pits for only $20.00. Children ages 10 and under will be allowed onto the grounds for FREE!

A complete show of FK Rod Ends Group A & B qualifying, consolation events, and a 40-lap headliner is in store for the fans at Crossville. The tire rule will be Hoosier 1350 and 1600; American Racer 48 and 56. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the 22-car feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money. Along with Super Late Models on the five-division racing card will be the Crate Late Model ($800 to win), Open Wheel Modified ($500 to win), Street Stock ($350 to win), and Front Wheel Drive ($275 to win) divisions.

At Clarksville on Saturday, May 1, the gates will open at 4:00pm and hot laps will take to the track at 6:00pm, while racing action is set for 7:30pm. Adult admission into the stands will be $30.00 with military admitted for $28.00 and seniors 65 and older allowed into the storied facility for $20.00. Kids ages 11-15 is $10.00 and kids ages 6-10 is $5.00, while children 5 and under will be admitted for FREE. Pit admission will be $45.00 for adults, $35.00 for kids ages 3-10, and FREE for children ages 2 and under.

A full show of FK Rod Ends Group A & B qualifying, heat races, consolation events, and a 53-lap main event will be held on Saturday. The tire rule at Clarksville Speedway will be Hoosier 1350, 1600, LM20, and LM40; American Racer 48 and 56. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the 22-car feature filed will receive 75.00 in tow money. All weekly classes at Clarksville will be in action alongside of the Super Late Models.

Purse for Friday, April 30 at Crossville (TN) Speedway:

1) $4,053, 2) $2,000, 3) $1,400, 4) $1,000, 5) $800, 6) $700, 7) $600, 8) $550, 9) $525, 10) $500, 11) $480, 12) $470, 13) $460, 14) $450, 15) $440, 16) $430, 17) $420, 18) $410, 19) $400, 20) $400, 21) $400, 22) $400 — $17,288 TOTAL

Purse for Saturday, May 1 at Clarksville (TN) Speedway:

1) $10,053, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $1,800, 5) $1,250, 6) $900, 7) $800, 8) $700, 9) $675, 10) $650, 11) $625, 12) $600, 13) $575, 14) $550, 15) $525, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500 — $30,703 TOTAL

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Saturday, April 3 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – JONATHAN DAVENPORT

Friday, April 16 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 23 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – DAVID PAYNE

Friday, April 30 – Crossville Speedway (Crossville, Tennessee) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 1 – Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 7 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Virginia) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 8 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 29 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 30 – Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Monday, May 31 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tennessee) – $10,052 to win

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Dale McDowell – 580

2. Cory Hedgecock – 564

3. Donald McIntosh – 558

4. David Payne – 538

5. Stacy Boles – 506

6. Jeff Neubert – 425

7. Johnny Cloer – 409

8. Brandon Overton – 384

9. Christian Hanger – 328

10. Jensen Ford – 316

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer's Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

