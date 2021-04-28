Dairyland Showdown up to $40K potential payday

One driver could walk away with $40,000 during the two-day event at Mississippi Thunder Speedway

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI – April 28, 2021 – The inaugural World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder Speedway will give drivers yet another opportunity to walk away with a significant pay day.

One driver could walk away with $40,000 if they find Victory Lane both nights of the two-day Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing, Friday and Saturday, May 7-8.

Friday night’s 40-lap Feature pays $12,500 to win and Saturday’s 60-lap event will award the winner $22,500. If one driver wins both races, they’ll receive a $5,000 bonus – collecting the full $40,000 available in winnings.

The event continues the Series’ trend of high-paying races this year, as well as the Fountain City, WI track becoming the third straight venue drivers will see for the first time. It’ll become the 193rd track the Series visits.

The highly anticipated doubleheader has fans and track owner Bob Timm excited for the World of Outlaws’ appearance.

“This is our 13th year, and everything we’ve been doing has been geared toward getting a substantial Late Model tour to race at [Mississippi Thunder],” Timm Said. “To raise it toward this level, we’re really excited.”

While the big payout is a draw for the drivers, track officials are also doing their part to make the Dairyland Showdown a draw for the fans. During the winter, they made some changes to create a better experience for people coming to the event.

“We added about an 11-acre campground area, and [the numbers] have been exploding in the last few days,” Timm said.

Fans will also get to enjoy more parking and more seating.

“We have two 100ft. long, 15 row aluminum bleachers we bought over the winter, which will give people the opportunity for some elevated seating,” Timm said.

There are several drivers with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models who’ve never seen Mississippi Thunder Speedway. But there’s two Rookie of the Year contenders who may have a leg up on the competition.

Iowa drivers Ryan Gustin and Tyler Bruening both have experience at the speedway, competing in Regional Late Model Series events. They’ll join a group of nearby drivers hoping to outduel the Series regulars.

“I think you’ll probably see more than [Gustin] and Bruening competing for a high finish,” Timm said. “We have some guys over here that are very good at this speedway, and it’d be really cool to see someone from this area pick off one of those events.”

A victory by any of those competitors, would write another chapter, in a season of many exciting firsts for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models.

The USRA Modifieds with join the Series both Friday and Saturday.

