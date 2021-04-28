Lucas Oil Late Models Duo in the Bluegrass State

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will spend the weekend in the Bluegrass state with a visit to Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on Friday, April 30th and Florence Speedway in Union, KY on Saturday, May 1st.

Ponderosa Speedway, a unique D-shaped 3/8th mile oval, known as “Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring”, will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the 17th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial. The event will include a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Also in competition on Friday night will be the Crate Late Models, Modifieds, and Hobby Stocks.

The pit gate will close and clear at 2:00 PM ET with the general admission gate opening at 4:00 PM ET. On track action will get underway at 7:30 PM ET.

On Saturday, May 1st, race teams will vie for a $15,000 top prize in the 35th Lucas Oil Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway. Pit gate opens at 3 PM ET on Saturday, with the main and back gates opening at 5:30 PM ET. Hot laps begin at 6:30 PM ET time trials to follow, racing set to begin at 7:30 PM ET. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Modifieds will compete for $1,500-to-win and the Sport Mods will battle it out for $800-to-win.

With five back-to-back winners in the event’s history, last year’s Series Champion, Jimmy Owens, looks to become the first two-time back-to-back winner of the prestigious event. Tickets are available online at www.florence.getmytix.net/tickets or by calling the track office at (859) 493-0034.

Current series point leader, Tim McCreadie, has wins on his resume at both Ponderosa and Florence Speedways. McCreadie will show up Friday carrying the Midwest Sheet Metal orange spoiler. Previous point leader, Hudson O’Neal remains just 40 points out of the lead, followed by Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran, and Kyle Bronson rounding out the top five.

Ponderosa Speedway Track and Event Information:

Phone Number: (859) 854-6808

Location: 365 Phillips Lane, Junction City, KY 40440

Directions: US 127 to Junction City, turn on 300/W Shelby St (stop light), then .7 mile turn left on SR-37/White Oak Road, then 1.2 miles turn left on Phillips Lane, track is 0.4 mile on Left.

Website: www.ponderosaspeedway.net

Ponderosa Speedway Purse: $12,000 to win (50 laps) – 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

Tire Rule for John Bradshaw Memorial:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Florence Speedway Track and Event Information:

Phone Number: 859-485-7591

Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

Website: www.florencespeedway.com

Florence Speedway Purse: $15,000 to win (50 laps) – 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

Tire Rule for the Ralph Latham Memorial:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.