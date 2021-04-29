Lincoln IL Speedway Set To Host Big Ten Street Stock Opener Friday

(Lincoln, IL) This Friday night April 30, Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL will be hosting a five-division race program featuring the season opener for the Midwest Big Ten Street Stock Series. Fans in attendance will also enjoy great eats and adult beverages on Dollar Dog and $2 Beer night.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stock Series event will be the first of the 2021 season for the tour. After losing the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the series was brought back this year with a ten-race schedule for Street Stocks in addition to schedules for Pro Late Models and Super Late Models. Big Ten Street Stock features pay at least $500 to win, based on at least 16 cars.

The popular series will be entering its seventh season of racing at tracks like Lincoln Speedway, Macon Speedway, Jacksonville Speedway, and Taylorville Speedway. Previous champions include Terry Reed and Jeremy Nichols. Reed, of Cerro Gordo, IL, claimed championships in 2014, 2015, and 2019, while Nichols, of Lovington, IL, has claimed championships in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models will be back this Friday night after having an outstanding turnout two weeks ago. That event, which was also a Big Ten race, saw Jose Parga claim the victory over teammate Dakota Ewing. Jake Little, Roben Huffman, and Braden Johnson completed the top five at the April 16th event.

Over the first two events of the season, 27 different DIRTcar Modified competitors have raced at Lincoln Speedway. Ray Bollinger claimed the win at the April 9th opener while fellow standout driver, Allen Weisser, won on April 16th. Tommy Sheppard, Jr., Brandon Roberts, and Brandon Bollinger have been knocking on the door of their first wins of the season and will be ones to watch Friday night.

The Simplot DII Midgets had an exciting show two weeks ago, as Springfield, IL driver, Chase McDermand took the Simplot Front Row Challenge to start at the back of the feature. McDermand made it all the way through the field to finish second, just missing the $300 bonus money. Peoria, IL driver Mark McMahill won the race, carrying over momentum from his championship 2020 season. The Simplot Front Row Challenge bonus money will be $400 on Friday night.

The DIRTcar Hornets have had two outstanding races at Lincoln Speedway, going into week three. Kenny Butterfield, of Kingston Mines, IL, and Erik Vanapeldoorn, of Clinton, IL, are tied for the championship lead, each claiming one feature win. Jay Mariuzza, Allan Harris, and Mike Foster are others that have been just outside of victory lane looking in.

In addition to five exciting racing divisions, fans will be treated to $1 hot dogs and $2 beers, while supplies last. The Taft Concession Stand and El Zarape Taco Truck will also be on hand.

Pits will open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate on raceday.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6 Jose Parga New Berlin IL 60 0 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 58 2 3 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 56 4 4 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 54 6 5 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 52 8 6 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 50 10 7 25 Tucker Finch Jacksonvile IL 48 12 8 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 46 14 9 7 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas IL 44 16 10 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 42 18



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 114 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 108 6 3 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 104 10 4 77B Brandon Bollinger Kewanee IL 98 16 5 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 90 24 6 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 86 28 7 19C Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 84 30 8 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 80 34 9 49 Todd Bates Canton IL 70 44 10 14R Rick Conoyer Wentzville MO 58 56



Simplot DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 60 0 2 40 Chase McDermand Springfield IL 58 2 3 51 Brent Burrows Lewistown IL 56 4 4 5G Cody Gerdes Eureka IL 54 6 5 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 52 8 6 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 50 10 7 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 48 12 8 36 Ian Creager Covington OH 46 14 9 00 John Heitzman San Jose IL 44 16 10 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 42 18



DIRTcar Hornets