Macon Speedway Set For Seven Division Show Saturday Night

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway officials are preparing for a busy night of action, Saturday, May 1, with seven divisions racing. Off track, fans will enjoy $1 off a concession favorite, walking tacos, and kids will be treated to CEFCU Kids Club activities.

Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, leads the field of Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into Saturday night’s event. Parga has claimed wins at a number of tracks early this season, including the Macon Speedway opener two weeks ago. Teammate Dakota Ewing is second in points, while Jake Little, Cody Maguire, and Colby Sheppard round out the top five.

Many time Macon Speedway track champion, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., picked up where he left off last season, winning on opening night in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division. Guy Taylor comes into week #2 second in points, while Alan Crowder, Chad Evans, and Jarrett Stryker finish off the top five.

In the DIRTcar Pro Mods, Fairview Heights, IL driver Ryan Hamilton leads the standings after his $1k win on opening night. The teenage driver is followed by last year’s champion, Billy Knebel, Kyle Helmick, Kevin Crowder, and Nick Justice.

The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman are back on schedule for this Saturday night as well. Jeremy Nichols, of Lovington, IL, won the Sportsman feature in his Street Stock on April 17 with Dennis Vander Meersch, Scott Landers, Jim Farley, III, and Rick Roedel in the top five.

In addition to his Sportsman point lead, Nichols also leads the Archers Alley Street Stock division standings, as he went two-for-two on opening night. Fellow Street Stock star, Terry Reed, is second in points with Guy Taylor, Darrell Dick, and Nick Macklin completing the top five.

Allan Harris won the DIRTcar Hornet feature on opening night at the track, giving the Chatham, IL driver the point lead coming into week two. Billy Mason, Shelby Beiler, Cook Crawford, and Bill Basso are in the top five.

Making their 2021 debut at the track will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. In the two test and tune events at the speedway, the Micros had the biggest turnouts with drivers getting ready for the new season. This week’s event will be a great tuneup for the POWRi Midget and Micro special next Saturday night.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 60 0 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 58 2 3 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 56 4 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 54 6 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 52 8 6 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 50 10 7 7 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas IL 48 12 8 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 46 14 9 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 44 16 10 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 42 18



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 60 0 2 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 58 2 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 56 4 4 N59 Chad Evans Mattoon IL 54 6 5 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 52 8 6 1J Nick Justice Decatur IL 50 10 7 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 48 12 8 54 Clint Martin Ramsey IL 46 14 9 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 44 16 10 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 42 18



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 58R Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights IL 60 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 58 2 3 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 56 4 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 54 6 5 85 Nick Justice Decatur IL 52 8 6 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 50 10 7 21.5 Jake Montgomery East Peoria IL 48 12 8 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 46 14 9 33 Josh Robb Mt.zion IL 44 16 10 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 42 18



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 60 0 2 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 58 2 3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 56 4 4 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 54 6 5 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 52 8 6 42 Brandon Dick Decatur IL 50 10 7 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville IL 48 12 8 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 10 50 9 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 10 50 10 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 10 50



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 60 0 2 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 58 2 3 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 56 4 4 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 54 6 5 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 52 8 6 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 50 10 7 14 Megan Erwin Attica IN 48 12 8 4 Zach Clark Illiopolis IL 46 14 9 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 44 16 10 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 42 18



