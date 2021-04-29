SLMR Late Models and NASCAR Weekly Racing this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayApril 28, 2021For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Last week’s season-opener at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) featured an exciting night of action for drivers and fans and this weekend’s action, presented by Seeburg Muffler, is sure to elevate the excitement level as the Malvern Bank Super Late Models (SLMR) roll into town. Saturday’s action also features NASCAR Weekly Race Series points events for A-Mods, Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks.

Last year, local driver and former modified track champion, Aaron Marrant, upset the touring regulars and claimed the inaugural SLMR victory at CMS. This year, Jon Binning, a multiple-time former late model track champion, is expected to compete along with SLMR touring regulars and other regional late model drivers.

Adult General Admission is $20, Active Military w/I.D. & Seniors ages 65 to 74 are $15, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Kids 5 and under, Seniors 75 and Up, and Individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All regular pit passes are $40 regardless of age. NASCAR licensed pit passes are $35 this week.

Last week, Matt Johnson drove to a commanding victory in A-Mod action over defending track champion Dean Wille. Derek Henson motored his way to a first-ever CMS win over Nathan Vaughn in POWRi Super Stock action with Jacob Ebert claiming the B-Mod win ahead of Terry Schultz. In the Pure Stock division, Jason Ryun was the headlining driver over defending champion Spencer Reiff.

For weekly CMS competitors, NASCAR points are on the line in all divisions of racing. NASCAR licensing details include $205 for Division I (A-Mod) drivers and $110 for Division II drivers (all other weekly classes). Crew licenses are available for $100. A 15-day temporary driver’s license is available for $50 or a one-night is available for $25.

Upcoming Events:

May 1st – Race #3 – Seeburg Muffler Race Night Special Event. SLMR Late Models plus AM, SS, BM, and PS

May 8th – Race #4 – Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning Night – Weekly Racing 4 – AM, SS, BM, PS, LS

May 15th – Race #5 – Special Event, POWRi War Sprint League, plus AM, SS, BM, and PS

