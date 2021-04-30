6-Grand to Win Midwest Midget Championship July 15-17

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Fairbury, Nebraska (April 29, 2021)………This summer marks the sixth annual appearance for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, July 15-17, at Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway, and the event is primed to be bigger and better than ever, paying $6,000-to-win and $500 to start the final night’s feature.

The winning payout for the Riverside Chevrolet Midwest Midget Championship presented by Westin Packaged Meats and Schmidt’s Sanitation, co-sanctioned by USAC and the Rocky Mountain Midget Association, will feature over $40,000 in total purse money with the winner’s share elevated to $6K in honor of the sixth consecutive year of the 1/5-mile dirt oval hosting the series.

The Midwest Midget Championship has continued to grow in each year of its existence, and this year, it tops a new mark with its highest payout yet and has quickly become a marquee event not only for the teams, racers and fans, but especially to those within the community.

“Our entire crew is dedicated to making this show one of the premier events in the country,” event promoter Cody Brewer said. “The USAC drivers are the best in the world, and it’s our job to make sure they have a good track and a cool event so they can showcase their talents. We are also super thankful for the support from the local community and also the fans that come from all over the country to support these drivers.”

Past winners of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget events at Jefferson County Speedway include Chad Boat (2016), Tanner Thorson (2017), Justin Grant (2018), Jason McDougal (2019), Tyler Courtney (2019 & 2020) and Chris Windom (2020).

This year’s event kicks off on Thursday, July 15, with an open practice for all race teams from 5-7pm CDT followed by a shrimp boil and BBQ at 8pm for all teams, crews, fans, etc. at the campground on the north side of the track.

On Friday, July 16, the first night of racing for the Midwest Midget Championship features the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets competing 30 laps for $3,000 to win while the N.O.W. (National Open Wheel) 600 Series/JayHusker co-sanctioned Non-Wing and Restrictor Micros will also be in competition.

The Midwest Midget Championship finale on Saturday, July 17, will feature the same divisions as the previous night with midget pilots gunning for the $6,000 prize, culminating with a 40-lap main event.

Gates open at 5pm CDT with racing scheduled for 7pm on both July 16-17. General admission tickets are $20 on Friday and $25 on Saturday. High school students and younger are just $5. Reserved seating is $25 (available online only in two-day packages). Reserved seating tickets are available online at www.JeffersonCountySpeedway.com under the “Buy Tickets” tab.

General admission tickets will be sold the day of show at the main grandstand gate starting at 5pm CDT and will not be limited. Reserved seating is only available as pre-sale only, as listed above.

All access pit passes will not be limited and will be available at the pit gate on the day of show only.

There will be a free concert after the races both nights at the beer garden.

Camping with electric and water hookups is available just a few hundred feet from the track by reserving online at www.JeffersonCountySpeedway.com under the “Buy Tickets” tab