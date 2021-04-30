Dennis Erb, Jr. Heads to Boone Speedway for Hawkeye 100 Seventh in WOOLMS Points

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team made their way south to the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Friday, April 23 for a pivotal World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series battle. A $10,000 top prize was on the line at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Kentucky and Dennis started off his evening by posting the twelfth fastest lap in Group B during qualifying. After placing fifth in his loaded heat race and fourth in the B-Main, Dennis started the 40-lap main event from the outside of the tenth row. With passing becoming more and more difficult as the race wore on, the Carpentersville, Illinois standout wound up in the eighteenth finishing position.

Saturday’s $10,000 to win series stop at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex in Peebles, Ohio was then washed out by inclement weather. Dennis still finds himself seventh in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting last weekend. Full results from Richmond Raceway can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

Dennis Erb Racing will trek west this weekend (April 30-May 1) for the highly-anticipated ‘Hawkeye 100’ at Boone Speedway. Action will get underway later tonight with World of Outlaws qualifying and “Twin Hawk” feature events. The talented field will be split in half for a pair of 25-lap qualifying races – each paying $3,000 to the winner. Drivers will earn points from tonight that will set the lineups for Saturday’s festivities at the Boone, Iowa oval.

A full show of heat races and consolation events on Saturday evening will set the stage for the inaugural running of the ‘Hawkeye 100.’ Competitors will start three-wide on the 1/4-mile track, as Dennis and the rest of the field will gun for the whopping $30,000 payday. A $1,500 payout has been earmarked for each ‘Hawkeye 100’ feature starter. More information concerning the big weekend in the Hawkeye State can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com