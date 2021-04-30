Tanner English Ready for Ponderosa / Clarksville Doubleheader this Weekend

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English and the #81e team is about to embark on a big doubleheader on April 30-May 1 in the states of Kentucky and Tennessee. Up first will be a stop at the legendary Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky later tonight, as they will race for a $12,000 payday with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. On Saturday night, the action will shift to Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee, where Tanner has enjoyed a trio of victories already in 2021. The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will sanction a lucrative $10,053 to win special tomorrow night at the Volunteer State facility. More information on these two races can be viewed by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com and www.southernnationalsseries.com

Riggs Motorsports headed east last weekend to Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio and Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Kentucky on April 22-23 for a pair of high-profile showdowns. Last Thursday night at Atomic, a $22,000 top prize was up for grabs in the running of the ‘Fireball 50,’ which was sanctioned by the Castrol FloRacing Late Model Night in America Series. Tanner laid down the seventeenth fastest lap overall during the qualifying session prior to grabbing the fifth transfer spot through his stacked heat race. After rolling off from the outside of the seventh row in the 50-lapper, Tanner’s race was unfortunately a short one, as he was hit by another competitor, broke a tie-rod, and relegated to a disappointing twenty-second place showing.

At Richmond last Friday evening, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour invaded the bullring and a $10,000 winner’s check was on the line. Tanner clicked off the third quickest time in Group B during qualifying before slipping to third in his loaded heat race. The Benton, Kentucky standout then started the 40-lap main event from the outside of the fifth row and eventually wound up right where he started… in the tenth position. Full results from these recent shows can be accessed online at www.floracing.com and www.woolms.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com