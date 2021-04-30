– Fans at each series event in 2021 will have the opportunity to win a VIP Prize Package compliments of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH).

By registering at the UNOH interactive booth in the midway, fans will be entered into the UNOH Road to the Dirt Track World Championship contest for a chance to attend the Dirt Track World Championship (DTWC) on October 15-16th with a VIP experience. The grand prize winner will be selected October 10th.

Portsmouth Raceway Park, located in Portsmouth, Ohio, will recognize the UNOH representatives and students attending the event along with the grand prize winner of the UNOH Road to the DTWC Contest. Paying $100,000-to-win, the DTWC is a long-standing crown jewel event and the season finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Detailed information about UNOH is available at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event.The UNOH interactive booth that is set up midway at each series event, in 2021, is a great opportunity for fans to learn more about UNOH, their programs for new students, a virtual tour of the University, and opportunities available.

As the “Official Educational Partner” of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, UNOH hopes to educate those who have a passion for racing and turn it into a career of their dreams. UNOH’s Drive for Excellence™ aligns with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series goal to bring racing entertainment to fans of all ages. UNOH’s state of the art facilities and curriculum provides new students the opportunity to get a degree and be involved in the motorsports industry at the same time.

“We encourage all the fans to stop by the UNOH tent in the midway and register for this great prize package and learn more about the educational opportunities UNOH provides for students. UNOH offers great opportunities for young adults to get a degree and work in the motorsports industry. They have been involved in supporting various drivers, teams, and series in the motorsports industry for many years,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Motorsports Sales and Marketing Director for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

About UNOH: Founded in 1920, the University of Northwestern Ohio is an entrepreneurial, not-for-profit, university located in Lima, Ohio, situated on 200 acres. In 2020 UNOH celebrated its 100th anniversary of educating students from around the world. There are five colleges within the university: College of Applied Technologies, College of Business, College of Health Professions, College of Occupational Professions, and the Graduate College. The University is known worldwide as a leader in the Automotive, Diesel, and High Performance industries. UNOH also offers world class degree programs in Business, Health, Marketing, Information Technology, Robotics, and many other fields of study. UNOH is a co-ed campus and has taught students from all 50 states and 69 countries, and currently has nearly 4,000 students enrolled from 50 states and 36 countries. At UNOH there is no out-of-state tuition. UNOH awards Master’s, Bachelor, Associate, and Diploma programs to more than 1,000 students each year at graduation. The University of Northwestern Ohio also offers a variety of athletics including Men’s & Women’s Basketball, Tennis, Golf, Bowling, and Soccer, Women’s Volleyball, Men’s Baseball, Women’s Softball, and six Co-Ed Motorsports teams. For more information, visit www.unoh.edu.