Dale McDowell Wires Spring Nationals Field at Crossville Speedway to Bolster Point Lead!

(CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE) Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series point leader Dale McDowell, of Chickamauga, Georgia, had been kept out of victory lane in the first three series events, but that all changed on Friday, April 30 at Crossville Speedway! Dale sported a fast racecar right out of the box at the Crossville, Tennessee facility, as he laid down the quickest lap in Group B during FK Rod Ends qualifying to earn the outside pole position for the night’s 40-lap headliner. From there, the Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer kept the talented field behind him for each and every circuit around the 1/3-mile oval to secure the $4,053 paycheck.

Finishing behind McDowell’s familiar #17m machine at the unfurling of the checkers was runner-up Donald McIntosh, polesitter Jensen Ford, Will Roland, and tenth-starting Brandon Williams. A total of six caution flags slowed the action at the Volunteer State venue – the most notable coming on the 16th circuit when Cory Hedgecock, who came into the race second in series points, went for an unfortunate spin while battling with McDowell for the point in lapped traffic. The Loudon, Tennessee ace was forced to battle back from the tail in the second half of the contest to salvage a tenth place performance.

Dale’s win last night at Crossville Speedway marked his series-leading 13th career visit to Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals victory lane. His victory came aboard a Shane McDowell Racing (SMR) Bloomquist Race Car powered by a Clements Racing Engine with sponsorship from E-Z-GO, Klotz Lubricants, Cometic Gasket, Waddell Transfer, Fox Racing Shox, and Northeastern Fabrication.

A 29 car field assembled at Crossville Speedway and Jensen Ford picked up Fast Time honors on the evening with his quick lap of 13.081 seconds. Race winner Dale McDowell posted the fastest time in Group B during qualifying with a lap of 13.185 seconds. John Ownbey and Spencer Hughes took home wins in their respective consolation races, while Jeff Neubert and Johnny Cloer received series provisionals.

The lucrative doubleheader for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will wrap up later tonight (May 1) with the first-ever series visit to Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee! A stellar group of cars is expected at Clarksville to vie for the $10,053 top prize. Gates open at 4:00pm local time, hot laps are at 6:00pm, and racing starts at 7:30pm. Along with the ground-pounding Super Late Models, all of the track’s weekly classes will also be in competition tonight at Clarksville Speedway. More information can be found online at www.ClarksvilleSpeedway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Race Summary

Friday, April 30, 2021

Crossville Speedway – Crossville, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(2) Dale McDowell $4,053 (3) Donald McIntosh $2,000 (1) Jensen Ford $1,400 (5) Will Roland $1,000 (10) Brandon Williams $800 (12) Spencer Hughes $700 (13) Jadon Frame $600 (6) David Crabtree $550 (11) John Ownbey $525 (4) Cory Hedgecock $500 (15) Stacy Boles $480 (9) Ruben Mayfield $470 (22) Johnny Cloer $460 (16) Steve Smith $450 (21) Jeff Neubert $440 (20) Joe Denby $430 (7) Ashton Winger $420 (8) Clay Coghlan $410 (18) Karl Tipton $400 (14) Josh Putnam $400 (17) David Payne $400 (19) John Minon $400

Entries: 29

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-40)

Cautions: 6 (Lap 1 for David Payne who lost a wheel, Lap 4 for a spinning Jeff Neubert, Lap 16 for a spinning Cory Hedgecock, Lap 20 for a stopped Clay Coghlan, Lap 29 for Ashton Winger with a flat tire, and Lap 34 for a stopped Joe Denby)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Jensen Ford 13.081

Group A (Top Five Locked In): Jensen Ford, Donald McIntosh, Will Roland, Ashton Winger, Ruben Mayfield

Group B (Top Five Locked In): Dale McDowell, Cory Hedgecock, David Crabtree, Clay Coghlan, Brandon Williams

Sunoco Race Fuels Consolation Race #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. John Ownbey, 2. Jadon Frame, 3. Stacy Boles, 4. David Payne, 5. John Minon, 6. Johnny Cloer, 7. Jeff Neubert, 8. Jeff Walker, 9. Phil Helton, 10. Richard Standbridge

American Racer South Consolation Race #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Spencer Hughes, 2. Josh Putnam, 3. Steve Smith, 4. Karl Tipton, 5. Joe Denby, 6. Randy Todd, 7. Perry Delaney, 8. Craig Greer, 9. Eddie Brown

Series Provisionals: Jeff Neubert, Johnny Cloer

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Dale McDowell – 780 Donald McIntosh – 754 Cory Hedgecock – 744 David Payne – 696 Stacy Boles – 684 Jeff Neubert – 595 Johnny Cloer – 583 Jensen Ford – 510 Brandon Overton – 384 Will Roland – 374

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Saturday, April 3 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – JONATHAN DAVENPORT

Friday, April 16 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 23 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – DAVID PAYNE

Friday, April 30 – Crossville Speedway (Crossville, TN) – DALE MCDOWELL

Saturday, May 1 – Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 7 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Virginia) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 8 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 29 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 30 – Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Monday, May 31 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tennessee) – $10,052 to win

