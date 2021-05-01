Davenport Wins Ponderosa at the Wire

Junction City, KY (April 30, 2021) – Jonathan Davenport passed race leader Tim McCreadie coming to the checkered flag on Friday Night at Ponderosa Speedway to take the win. The 3-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion edged McCreadie by just .234 seconds. With the victory, Davenport becomes the first back-to-back winner of the season.

The current series point leader, McCreadie, finished in second followed by Mike Marlar, Hudson O’Neal, and 12th place starting Shane Clanton.

McCreadie started on the pole and set a steady pace early with Marlar and Davenport trying to stay close to him. Marlar briefly led a lap just past the halfway mark, but McCreadie was able to retake the lead as lap 28 was scored. A caution with 32 laps scored bunched up the field one more time and set-up a shootout to the finish.

Marlar held the second spot behind McCreadie as Davenport wrestled the spot away from Marlar with nine laps to go. Davenport set sail catching McCreadie in traffic with a just a few laps remaining that set-up the amazing finish.

For the 52nd time in his career, Davenport visited Lucas Oil Victory Lane. He talked about his race winning move, “Timmy [McCreadie] got hung up behind those lapped cars and was just a sitting duck there. I did not have any choice except to try something different. I thought earlier in the race I could snooker them on the bottom. We got really good down there and then Timmy moved to the bottom. The cautions have been killing me here lately. Me and [Mike] Marlar went back-and-forth for second and third. I knew our car was pretty good and Timmy’s was too. The first time I came here I embarrassed myself, but ever since we have had a good set-up for this place.”

McCreadie still looked stunned in his post-race interview as he came up just short of his second series win of the season. “I should have known better than to be so low, the outside is always good at the end of the races here. I just got a little complacent. I didn’t get into turn one good. I didn’t really hear anybody down the backstretch. You could second-guess all day with what happened. We were really fast all night.”

Marlar has raced at Ponderosa Speedway for over 20 years. He was in the hunt the entire distance and came home in third. “I had my car a little too loose. These guys are some of the best racers in the country. You are not going to outdrive them; you have to drive your best and have your car perfect too. I felt like I drove the car good, but I didn’t have what I needed to win tonight.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engines. It is sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, ASC Warranty, Bilstein Shocks, Fatheadz Sunglasses, VP Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten were Zack Dohm, Tyler Erb, Stormy Scott, Jimmy Owens, and Ricky Thornton Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

17th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial

Friday, April 30th, 2021

Ponderosa Speedway – Junction City, KY

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 12.186 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jonathan Davenport / 12.249 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[4]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 5. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott[7]; 8. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 9. 9G-Larry Greer[9]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[3]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 4. 3S-Brian Shirley[5]; 5. 11B-Tommy Bailey[7]; 6. 17D-Zack Dohm[6]; 7. 16-Justin Rattliff[8]; 8. 57M-Cameron Marlar[4]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 83-Scott James[4]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 4. 25-Shane Clanton[5]; 5. 14-Josh Richards[3]; 6. D8-Dustin Linville[7]; 7. 97-Michael Chilton[6]; 8. 13W-David Webb[8]