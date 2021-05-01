Wesley Smith Captures POWRi WAR I-70 Innovational Opening Night Victory

Belleville, IL. (04/30/2021) The Grand Re-Opening of the newly reconstructed I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa Missouri would pull out all the stops as Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League came to town as a support class for the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. When the final flags were shown over the freshly christened racing surface, Wesley Smith would find the fastest groove claiming his third feature win of the year.

Limited to the top twenty-four drivers in the POWRi WAR standings for entrants by I-70 Motorsports Park, three heat races were required to set the feature field based on the POWRi passing points system with Mario Clouser, Riley Kreisel, and Wyatt Burks all gaining their respective heat race victories.

High Point Qualifier Zach Daum would lead the pack of talented WAR drivers to the initial green flag start as Wesley Smith used the high line to gain the racing advantage on the first lap establishing himself as the early leader.

Smith would proceed to pull away from the field as the green flag racing laps started to click off. With Smith out front dealing with lap traffic, Zach Daum, Mario Clouser, Jack Wagner, and Riley Kreisel would all attempt to run down the fast Wesley.

Drivers would slice and dice for positions throughout the field as red flag conditions would appear simultaneously as the checkered flags. As Wesley Smith was crossing the finish line, third place runner Riley Kreisel would flip wildly into turn three collecting Brad Wyatt, both drivers were okay.

Welsey Smith would cross the checkers first claiming the feature win, Zach Daum would finish in the runner-up spot as Mario Clouser rounded out the features top five at I-70 Motorsports Park with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League.

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 44 – Wesley Smith (16.477)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 91 – Riley Kreisel

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 11W – Wyatt Burks

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 311 – Zach Daum

TRD Hard Charger: 7JR – JD Black (+6)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 44 – Wesley Smith

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at I-70 Motorsports Park on April 30th, 2021:

44-Wesley Smith[2]; 2. 311-Zach Daum[1]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser[4]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 5. 31-Joe B Miller[7]; 6. 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]; 7. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]; 8. 93-Taylor Walton[10]; 9. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]; 10. 9H-Mitchell Moore[14]; 11. 37-Brian Beebe[11]; 12. 16-Anthony Nicholson[15]; 13. ST1-Lane Stone[12]; 14. 7R-JD Black[20]; 15. 26-Zach Clark[18]; 16. 41-Brad Wyatt[19]; 17. 82C-Christie Thomason[23]; 18. 27-Steve Thomas[21]; 19. 2-Kyle Lewis[8]; 20. 28-Kory Schudy[9]; 21. 52-Blake Bowers[16]; 22. 18-Wyatt Siegel[24]; 23. 86-Zac Taylor[17]; 24. (DNS) 74-Xavier Doney

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be a return visit to I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri for the final night of the two-day I-70 Motorsports Park Top-24 Invitational on Saturday, May 1st.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.