Highland Speedway Results – 5/1/21

UMP MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|70
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|1
|2
|1
|84
|Tyler Deibert
|Highland, IL
|-1
|3
|3
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|–
|4
|9
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|5
|5
|5
|24S
|Jacob Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|–
|6
|7
|55
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|1
|7
|4
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|-3
|8
|13
|22
|Tim Hancock Jr
|Mount Olive, IL
|5
|9
|10
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|1
|10
|8
|9
|Chad Cornett
|Festus, MO
|-2
|11
|12
|43
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|Belleville, IL
|1
|12
|6
|9K
|Aaron Kleine
|-6
|13
|11
|88
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|-2
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|–
|2
|3
|70
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|1
|3
|5
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|2
|4
|6
|9K
|Aaron Kleine
|2
|5
|7
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|2
|6
|2
|43
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|Belleville, IL
|-4
|7
|4
|22
|Tim Hancock Jr
|Mount Olive, IL
|-3
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|24S
|Jacob Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|5
|84
|Tyler Deibert
|Highland, IL
|3
|3
|4
|55
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|1
|4
|6
|9
|Chad Cornett
|Festus, MO
|2
|5
|2
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|-3
|6
|3
|88
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|-3
UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|-1
|3
|2
|9
|Andrew Depper
|Belleville, IL
|-1
|4
|3
|29H
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|-1
|5
|9
|1
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|4
|6
|6
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|–
|7
|7
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|–
|8
|10
|88W
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|2
|9
|14
|1F
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|5
|10
|13
|242
|Blake Stieb
|Highland, IL
|3
|11
|8
|33
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|-3
|12
|11
|6M
|Brennan Meadows
|Pocahontas, IL
|-1
|13
|5
|66
|C J Volluz
|Troy, IL
|-8
|14
|12
|8
|Kyle Bishop
|Festus, MO
|-2
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|9
|Andrew Depper
|Belleville, IL
|–
|2
|2
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|–
|3
|3
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|–
|4
|4
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|–
|5
|5
|1
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|–
|6
|6
|6M
|Brennan Meadows
|Pocahontas, IL
|–
|7
|7
|8
|Kyle Bishop
|Festus, MO
|–
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|29H
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|–
|2
|2
|66
|C J Volluz
|Troy, IL
|–
|3
|7
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|4
|4
|3
|88W
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|-1
|5
|6
|33
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|1
|6
|4
|242
|Blake Stieb
|Highland, IL
|-2
|7
|5
|1F
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|-2
STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|2
|2
|4
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|2
|3
|2
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|-1
|4
|12
|93
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|Trenton, IL
|8
|5
|10
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|5
|6
|7
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|1
|7
|1
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|-6
|8
|8
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|–
|9
|13
|20
|Tiffany Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|4
|10
|11
|3G
|Brett Graham
|Bethalto, IL
|1
|11
|6
|16C
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|-5
|12
|9
|7
|Ashton Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-3
|13
|5
|11
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|-8
STREET STOCKSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|2
|2
|6
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|4
|3
|5
|16C
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|2
|4
|7
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|3
|5
|4
|7
|Ashton Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-1
|6
|1
|20
|Tiffany Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|-5
|7
|2
|43R
|Austin Roach
|Highland, IL
|-5
STREET STOCKSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|11
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|–
|2
|5
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|3
|3
|7
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|4
|4
|3
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|-1
|5
|6
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|1
|6
|2
|3G
|Brett Graham
|Bethalto, IL
|-4
|7
|4
|93
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|Trenton, IL
|-3
MICROSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|53
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|2
|2
|1
|8W
|Breanna Wirth
|Waterloo, IL
|-1
|3
|2
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|-1
|4
|4
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|5
|6
|35
|Tyler Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|1
|6
|11
|94
|Dustin Clary
|Marine, IL
|5
|7
|10
|21M
|Matt Morton
|Granite City, IL
|3
|8
|12
|65E
|Chad Elliott
|Cottage Hills, IL
|4
|9
|5
|262
|Kevin Horcher
|Belleville, IL
|-4
|10
|9
|82
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|-1
|11
|7
|22X
|Anna Tripp
|Fredericktown, MO
|-4
|12
|8
|20F
|Bobby Francis
|Fredricktown, MO
|-4
|13
|13
|36
|Bryan Brewster
|Bonne Terre, MO
|–
|14
|14
|1E
|Eric Braundmeier
|Godfrey, IL
|–
MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|8W
|Breanna Wirth
|Waterloo, IL
|2
|2
|2
|35
|Tyler Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|3
|6
|71
|Jake Cheatham
|Bethalto, IL
|3
|4
|1
|21M
|Matt Morton
|Granite City, IL
|-3
|5
|4
|82
|Hunter Pruitt
|Washington, MO
|-1
|6
|5
|94
|Dustin Clary
|Marine, IL
|-1
|7
|7
|65E
|Chad Elliott
|Cottage Hills, IL
|–
MICROSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|2
|4
|53
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|2
|3
|5
|262
|Kevin Horcher
|Belleville, IL
|2
|4
|6
|22X
|Anna Tripp
|Fredericktown, MO
|2
|5
|3
|36
|Bryan Brewster
|Bonne Terre, MO
|-2
|6
|7
|20F
|Bobby Francis
|Fredricktown, MO
|1
|7
|2
|1E
|Eric Braundmeier
|Godfrey, IL
|-5