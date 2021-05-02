HomeIllinoisHighland SpeedwayHighland Speedway Results - 5/1/21

Highland Speedway Results – 5/1/21

UMP MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 70 Brian Bielong Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 1
2 1 84 Tyler Deibert Tyler Deibert Highland, IL -1
3 3 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL
4 9 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 5
5 5 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL
6 7 55 Marty Smith Marty Smith Troy, IL 1
7 4 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL -3
8 13 22 Tim Hancock Jr Tim Hancock Jr Mount Olive, IL 5
9 10 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 1
10 8 9 Chad Cornett Chad Cornett Festus, MO -2
11 12 43 Bobby Dees Jr. Bobby Dees Jr. Belleville, IL 1
12 6 9K Aaron Kleine Aaron Kleine -6
13 11 88 Rob Lee Rob Lee Sorento, IL -2
10 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL
2 3 70 Brian Bielong Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 1
3 5 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 2
4 6 9K Aaron Kleine Aaron Kleine 2
5 7 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 2
6 2 43 Bobby Dees Jr. Bobby Dees Jr. Belleville, IL -4
7 4 22 Tim Hancock Jr Tim Hancock Jr Mount Olive, IL -3
10 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL
2 5 84 Tyler Deibert Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 3
3 4 55 Marty Smith Marty Smith Troy, IL 1
4 6 9 Chad Cornett Chad Cornett Festus, MO 2
5 2 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL -3
6 3 88 Rob Lee Rob Lee Sorento, IL -3
15 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 3
2 1 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL -1
3 2 9 Andrew Depper Andrew Depper Belleville, IL -1
4 3 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL -1
5 9 1 Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL 4
6 6 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL
7 7 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL
8 10 88W Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 2
9 14 1F Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL 5
10 13 242 Blake Stieb Blake Stieb Highland, IL 3
11 8 33 Kevin Medlin Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL -3
12 11 6M Brennan Meadows Brennan Meadows Pocahontas, IL -1
13 5 66 C J Volluz C J Volluz Troy, IL -8
14 12 8 Kyle Bishop Kyle Bishop Festus, MO -2
8 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 9 Andrew Depper Andrew Depper Belleville, IL
2 2 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL
3 3 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL
4 4 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL
5 5 1 Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL
6 6 6M Brennan Meadows Brennan Meadows Pocahontas, IL
7 7 8 Kyle Bishop Kyle Bishop Festus, MO
8 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL
2 2 66 C J Volluz C J Volluz Troy, IL
3 7 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 4
4 3 88W Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL -1
5 6 33 Kevin Medlin Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL 1
6 4 242 Blake Stieb Blake Stieb Highland, IL -2
7 5 1F Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL -2
12 Laps

STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 2
2 4 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 2
3 2 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL -1
4 12 93 Kaleb Stajduhar Kaleb Stajduhar Trenton, IL 8
5 10 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 5
6 7 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL 1
7 1 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL -6
8 8 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL
9 13 20 Tiffany Cory Tiffany Cory St. Jacob, IL 4
10 11 3G Brett Graham Brett Graham Bethalto, IL 1
11 6 16C Billy Collins Billy Collins Belleville, IL -5
12 9 7 Ashton Zobrist Ashton Zobrist Highland, IL -3
13 5 11 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL -8
8 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 2
2 6 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 4
3 5 16C Billy Collins Billy Collins Belleville, IL 2
4 7 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL 3
5 4 7 Ashton Zobrist Ashton Zobrist Highland, IL -1
6 1 20 Tiffany Cory Tiffany Cory St. Jacob, IL -5
7 2 43R Austin Roach Austin Roach Highland, IL -5
8 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 11 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL
2 5 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL 3
3 7 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 4
4 3 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL -1
5 6 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 1
6 2 3G Brett Graham Brett Graham Bethalto, IL -4
7 4 93 Kaleb Stajduhar Kaleb Stajduhar Trenton, IL -3
15 Laps

MICROSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 53 Sean Robbins Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 2
2 1 8W Breanna Wirth Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL -1
3 2 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL -1
4 4 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL
5 6 35 Tyler Robbins Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 1
6 11 94 Dustin Clary Dustin Clary Marine, IL 5
7 10 21M Matt Morton Matt Morton Granite City, IL 3
8 12 65E Chad Elliott Chad Elliott Cottage Hills, IL 4
9 5 262 Kevin Horcher Kevin Horcher Belleville, IL -4
10 9 82 Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO -1
11 7 22X Anna Tripp Anna Tripp Fredericktown, MO -4
12 8 20F Bobby Francis Bobby Francis Fredricktown, MO -4
13 13 36 Bryan Brewster Bryan Brewster Bonne Terre, MO
14 14 1E Eric Braundmeier Eric Braundmeier Godfrey, IL
8 Laps

MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 8W Breanna Wirth Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL 2
2 2 35 Tyler Robbins Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL
3 6 71 Jake Cheatham Jake Cheatham Bethalto, IL 3
4 1 21M Matt Morton Matt Morton Granite City, IL -3
5 4 82 Hunter Pruitt Hunter Pruitt Washington, MO -1
6 5 94 Dustin Clary Dustin Clary Marine, IL -1
7 7 65E Chad Elliott Chad Elliott Cottage Hills, IL
8 Laps

MICROSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL
2 4 53 Sean Robbins Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 2
3 5 262 Kevin Horcher Kevin Horcher Belleville, IL 2
4 6 22X Anna Tripp Anna Tripp Fredericktown, MO 2
5 3 36 Bryan Brewster Bryan Brewster Bonne Terre, MO -2
6 7 20F Bobby Francis Bobby Francis Fredricktown, MO 1
7 2 1E Eric Braundmeier Eric Braundmeier Godfrey, IL -5
jdearing

