Kyle Cummins wins Midwest Sprint Car Series event at Terre Haute!

Sunday May 2, 2021
Terre Haute Action Track
Spring Fling
27 Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series entries
Hoosier Speed quick time: Pill draw
SPEC Racing Engine heat winners: Tye Mihocko, Robert Ballou, Chase Johnson
Brandies B-Main: Matt Goodnight
Rod End Supply Podium Feature event: Kyle Cummins, Carson Short, Jadon Rogers
Keizer Aluminum Wheel, top five of race, 5th place, Tye Mihocko
Wilwood Brakes, good break of the race 7th, Davey Ray
Saldana Racing Products, Lucky 13th, Sterling Cling
Takehuki, hard charger, Kyle Rodgers
Hinchman top running rookie, Paul Niehiser
Afco, shocking moment of the race: Robert Ballou Flip
Feature Results:
Kyle Cummins
Carson Short
Jadon Rogers
Chase Stockon
Tye Mihocko
Chase Johnson
Davey Ray
Paul Nienhiser
Nate McMillin
JJ Hughes
Brian VanMeveren
Matt Goodnight
Sterling Cling
Nick Harris
Cole Bodine
Max Guilford
Ricky Lewis
Shane Cottle
Nick Bilbee
Robert Ballou