Kyle Cummins wins Midwest Sprint Car Series event at Terre Haute!

Kyle Cummins

Sunday May 2, 2021

Terre Haute Action Track

Spring Fling

27 Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series entries

Hoosier Speed quick time: Pill draw

SPEC Racing Engine heat winners: Tye Mihocko, Robert Ballou, Chase Johnson

Brandies B-Main: Matt Goodnight

Rod End Supply Podium Feature event: Kyle Cummins, Carson Short, Jadon Rogers

Keizer Aluminum Wheel, top five of race, 5th place, Tye Mihocko

Wilwood Brakes, good break of the race 7th, Davey Ray

Saldana Racing Products, Lucky 13th, Sterling Cling

Takehuki, hard charger, Kyle Rodgers

Hinchman top running rookie, Paul Niehiser

Afco, shocking moment of the race: Robert Ballou Flip

Feature Results:

Kyle Cummins

Carson Short

Jadon Rogers

Chase Stockon

Tye Mihocko

Chase Johnson

Davey Ray

Paul Nienhiser

Nate McMillin

JJ Hughes

Brian VanMeveren

Matt Goodnight

Sterling Cling

Nick Harris

Cole Bodine

Max Guilford

Ricky Lewis

Shane Cottle

Nick Bilbee

Robert Ballou

Previous articleCharleston Speedway Results – 5/1/21
Next articleWill Krup takes UMP Mod win, Tyler Neal wins Indiana Late Model Series at Terre Haute!

Related articles

