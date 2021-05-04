Nick Hoffman Celebrates 29th Birthday with $3,000 Wythe Raceway Payday



Mooresville, North Carolina (05/03/21) – Nick Hoffman celebrated his 29th birthday in fine style on Saturday. Hoffman raced his Elite Chassis No. 2 Fox Shocks Modified to the $3,000 Mountain Modified Championship victory at Virginia’s Wythe Raceway.

“Needless to say that was a great way to spend the last birthday of my 20’s,” Hoffman laughed. “We started the night a little slower than I would’ve liked, but we really got rolling in the feature. This team is performing well right now, and I appreciate everyone’s support from my family to my team to my sponsors to my great fans.”

Nick Hoffman trekked to Virginia’s Wythe Raceway on Saturday night. The North Carolina racer registered the $3,000 victory in the Mountain Modified Championship, which was co-sanctioned between the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series and the Southeast Dirt Modified Series.

A third-place finish in his heat race positioned Hoffman fifth on the starting grid for the finale at the sprawling, 1/2-mile oval. Early in the race Nick worked his way forward into the front of the Top-5 and was up to second by lap 8.

The next few laps found the pilot of the No. 2 pursuing Blake Brown for the lead before racing to the top spot exiting turn four on lap 12. Nick went on to survive a bevy of restarts to race to the victory, which came over Blake Brown, Daniel Parker, Ricky Tinch, and Chris Arnold.

Hoffman’s sixth victory of the 2021 season also marked his second with the Iron-Man Modified Series.

Feature Results for Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series Mountain Modified Championship at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, VA on Saturday May 1, 2021

1. Nick Hoffman-Mooresville, N.C.

2. Blake Brown-Corbin, Ky.

3. Daniel Parker-Gray’s Creek, N.C.

4. Ricky Tinch-Deer Lodge, Tenn.

5. Chris Arnold-Matoaca, Va.

6. Troy Loomis-Sherrills Ford, N.C.

7. Wayne James-Newport, Tenn.

8. Austin Holcombe-Elm City, N.C.

9. Derek Radford-Floyd, Va.

10. Michael Grantham-Stephensport, Ky.

11. Ryan Ayers-Newton, N.C.

12. Jesse Rockett-Stanley, N.C.

13. Kenny Shaw-Concord, N.C.

14. Shawn Martin-Charlotte, N.C.

Did Not Start: Brandon Kinzer-Lexington, Ky.

Time of Race: 24 minutes, 40 seconds

Margin of Victory: 1.220 seconds

Yellow Flags: Five (lap 8, 8 restart, 13, 23, 28)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Ryan Ayers 1-3, Blake Brown 4-11, Nick Hoffman 12-30

Entries: 15

E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Austin Holcombe 17.804 seconds

Provisional Starters: None

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat One Finish (6 laps/all transfer): Ryan Ayers, Austin Holcombe, Nick Hoffman, Daniel Parker, Jesse Rockett, Michael Grantham, Derek Radford (DNS-Shawn Martin)

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Two Finish (6 laps/all transfer): Blake Brown, Troy Loomis, Chris Arnold, Wayne James, Ricky Tinch, Kenny Shaw, Brandon Kinzer

The team is currently evaluating when their next race will be, and once confirmed will be posted on the team’s online home at www.NickHoffman2.com.

Nick Hoffman Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Fox Shocks, NASCAR Technical Institute, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Maxima Racing Oils, Bell Helmets, K1 Race Gear, Jerovetz Motorsports Shocks, Rockwell Security, Allgaier Performance Parts, PSA Starters, Sunoco Race Fuel, Elliott's Custom Trailers, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, Tiger Quick Change Rear Ends, FK Rod Ends, Hooker Harness, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Allstar Performance, Schoenfeld Headers, Willy's Carburetor & Dyno Shop, Bassett, Walker Performance Filtration, QuickCar Headers, Jones Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Strange Oval, Stock Car Steel and Aluminum, Outerwears, XS Power Batteries, Five Star Race Car Bodies, Superior Fuel Cells, MPI, Millbridge Speedway, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, Joe's Racing Products, Off Axis Paint, Mahle, Clevite, KSE Racing Products, Multi Fire, The Joie of Seating, Vexil, Yeti, DirtCarLift.com, KBC Graphix, and MSR Mafia Marketing & PR Services.

