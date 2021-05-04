Rocket1 Racing Notches Podium Finish in Inaugural Hawkeye 100

Mississippi Thunder Speedway Invasion Scheduled for this Weekend

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (05/03/21) – Rocket1 Racing and driver, Brandon Sheppard entered new territory over the weekend with their Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model. The team trekked northwest to Iowa’s Boone Speedway for the inaugural Hawkeye 100. The high-profile weekend ending with a podium finish for the Rocket1 Racing contingent.

“We’re getting our consistency back and that what it’s going to take to start getting some wins,” said Sheppard. “I’m really happy with everything we’re doing with the race car. The team’s been working hard to try and get me back up front. They haven’t given up on me, so we’re going to keep plugging away here and hopefully we can get a win here in the next couple of weeks.”

Rocket1 Racing and their trusty driver, Brandon Sheppard were back in action with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series on Friday afternoon at Boone Speedway (Boone, Iowa) as the two-day Hawkeye 100 came to life.

With a pair of preliminary features on Friday leading up to the $30,000-to-win main event on Saturday, Sheppard posted the second fastest time overall in qualifying behind Billy Moyer. Starting the first $3,000-to-win A-Main in the second position, Brandon set the pace for the first 19 circuits until Cade Dillard snuck by amid lapped-traffic. Sheppard went on to place second, trailing Dillard to the checkers with Billy Moyer, Chris Madden, and Bobby Pierce rounding out the Top-5.

With the grid for the second preliminary feature set by inverting the top-12 finishers from the first feature, Brandon faded slipped from the 11th-starting position to finish 18th.

On Saturday evening, Brandon posted a runner-up finish in his heat race behind Kyle Strickler, which pinned him fourth on the starting grid for the $30,000-to-win Hawkeye 100. Clawing forward one spot in the 100-lap affair, Sheppard notched a third-place finish, following Bobby Pierce and Shannon Babb across the line with Billy Moyer and Ricky Weiss rounding out the Top-5.

Brandon remains atop the World of Outlaw point standings with a 56-point lead. For complete results from these events as well as the latest series’ standings, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

Another WoO doubleheader is on the docket for the team’s upcoming weekend as the tour makes its maiden voyage to the famed Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Fountain City, Wis.). The Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing weekend includes a $12,500 winner’s share on Friday night and a $22,500 top prize on Saturday evening. Additionally, if one driver can win both features, they’ll receive a $5,000 bonus, bringing the weekend’s take to a cool $40,000.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com