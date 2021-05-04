USRA Modifieds featured on Saturday as all Moms admitted free at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 4, 2021) – As Lucas Oil Speedway resumes action on Saturday night for Round 4 of the Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series, the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will chase extra money while all Mothers will be admitted free.

NMI/VMG Marketing Group and Wild Animal Safari team up to present the program and offer FREE admission to all Moms to commemorate Mother’s Day Weekend.

“We want to send out a special invitation to all the Moms to come out this Saturday and enjoy the racing,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Thanks to NMI/VMG Marketing and Wild Animal Safari for their support and helping us spotlight all the Moms out there.”

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will have a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-win feature to highlight the program, which also will include Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

Midwest Mods, which originally were on the schedule for this week and once more later in the season, have been cancelled on both dates out of consideration for their regular points appearances at other area speedways.

The USRA Modified division finds Jason Pursley of Hermitage atop the championship chase, as he’s 13 points in front of Nevada’s Chase Domer and 23 ahead of Dillon McCowan of Urbana. Only 17 points separate the top three in the USRA B-Mods, as JC Morton leads the way by 13 over Lebanon’s Kris Jackson and 17 over Buffalo’s JC Newell.

Cole Henson of Russellville, the reigning ULMA Late Model track champion, has opened a 39-point margin over Dalton Imhoff of Jamestown and is 43 clear of Jefferson City’s Tucker Cox. In the USRA Stock Cars, David Hendrix of Waynesville will be shooting for his third straight feature win. Hendrix leads Lebanon’s Robert White by 10 points and Doug Keller of Easton by 27.

Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour: Young fans arriving early are invited to sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour. Kids ages 5-12 can sign up on the midway, behind the main grandstands, before 5 p.m. with eight names drawn for a special pit-area tour at 5:15 with flagman Mike Striegel.

They will get to meet some of the drivers, see the cars up close and attend the drivers’ meeting prior to return to the midway. Each of the eight will receive a Frogs Jr Fan Club T-Shirt, checkered flag and a gift bag sponsored by RaceGear Unlimited to put items in they receive from the drivers.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7:05.

Admission prices:

(*Mothers admitted FREE)

Adults (16 and over) – $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $9

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $30

Pit pass – $30

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

Find additional information on NMI/VMG Marketing at ViettiMarketing.com and Wild Animal Safari at AnimalSafari.com.