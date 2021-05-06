HOOSIER STATE HYSTERIA: World of Outlaws Set to Make Lone Trip to Indiana

The Series visits Circle City Raceway and Plymouth Speedway June 4-5

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 5, 2021 – When you think of racing and Indiana, the Indianapolis 500 probably comes to mind. One weekend after “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models invade the Hoosier State for the only time in 2021.

It starts Friday, June 4, when the Series visits Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis. It’s the first time they’ll travel to a track inside the “Racing Capital of the World.”

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will run a 40-lap Feature, paying $10,000-to-win. It’s the third event in Circle City Raceway’s history, and the first time Super Late Models will touch the surface.

The World of Outlaws will be joined by the United CC Modlites and Pro Legends.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and Kids 12 and under are free.

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://bit.ly/3xLg5ia

Saturday June 5, the Series travels North to Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, IN. It’ll be another 40-lap Feature, with Saturday’s winner also collecting $10,000.

The speedway’s Modifieds are also on the card.

Tickets are $35 for adults, and $10 for kids 12 and under.

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://bit.ly/3elptRV

Three-time and defending champion Brandon Sheppard already has a win at Plymouth Speedway, having won a DIRTcar Summer Nationals event in 2017.

The experience could help the “Rocket Shepp” in his chase for history. He’s one win away from his 70th career win and only nine wins away from tying Josh Richards for most all-time (78).

The New Berlin, IL driver also leads the points standings in his quest for a fourth title. But with drivers like 29-time winner Chris Madden, Tyler Bruening, who sits third in points, and recent winner Cade Dillard in the field, there won’t be an easy path to victory. Both races are sure to continue the Series’ streak of can’t-miss thrilling events.

If you can’t make it either night watch all of the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.