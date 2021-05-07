Jimmy Mars Heads into Dairyland Showdown Fresh Off Second Win of 2021 Season!

(MENOMONIE, WISCONSIN) The second win of the 2021 campaign for Jimmy Mars came last Friday night, April 30 in the season lid lifter at the nearby Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie, Wisconsin! After winning his heat race in preliminary action, Jimmy started the weekly Late Model main event from the outside of the front row. The Menomonie native then streaked to the lead at the drop of the green flag and held the point throughout the contest to pocket the $1,250 payday ahead of John Kaanta, Kevin Eder, Sam Mars, and Michael Keller!

On Saturday evening, May 1, the #28 team invaded the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin for a similar $1,250 to win Late Model showdown. Jimmy once again secured a heat race triumph and later drew the outside of the fourth row for the start of the A-Main. The popular driver known as “The Iceman” drove past a handful of competitors during the contest to land on the podium in third behind only winner Jake Redetzke and runner-up Steve Laursen. Full results from both Badger State ovals can be viewed online at www.redcedarspeedway.com and www.cedarlakespeedway.com.

Next up for the Mars Racing team will be a short trip to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin this weekend for the ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will make their first-ever stop to MTS on May 7-8. Tonight’s show will be headlined by a 40-lap main event that will shell out $12,500 to the winner.

The lucrative doubleheader will then culminate on Saturday evening with a 60-lap grand finale in which drivers will be gunning for a $22,500 top prize. If someone sweeps both weekend races, an extra $5,000 bonus is in store – making it feasible for one driver to walk away with a cool $40,000 in their pocket. More information on the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

The Mars Racing team would like to thank all of their 2021 marketing partners including: Veit & Company, Inc., Vonco, Deppe Enterprises, T.L. Sinz Plumbing, Keyes Chevytown, ARMI Contractors, Baileigh Industrial, Mid-States Equipment & Hydraulics, Quality Freight Rate, S&S Transport, MB Customs Race Cars, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Joe Provo Racewear, Joe Signs, Graveyard Auto, VP Racing Fuels, Tim’s Automotive Machine, CMD Shocks, Integra Racing Shocks, Swift Springs, Wilwood Engineering, Wiles Driveshafts, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Speedwerx, FK Rod Ends, Delph Communications, Sweet MFG., Allstar Performance, Peterson Fluid Systems, Champ Pans, and Performance Bodies.

About Veit & Company, Inc.:

Veit is among the most respected specialty contracting companies in the nation. Our company has earned recognition for undertaking large, complex projects, fostering innovation, embracing emerging technologies, and making a difference for our clients, employees, and community. With more than 700 employees and an unmatched commitment to safety, Veit is on-site and on task at many of the most critical points of a commercial, municipal, or industrial construction projects. Specialty contracting services include earthwork, foundations, demolition, underground utilities, hydraulic dredging, commercial diving, industrial cleaning and more. Veit serves both private and public sector clients, including academic and medical facilities, public recreational centers, commercial and retail development, power, gas, and oil industry, transportation, and the manufacturing industry. Given Veit’s diverse workforce, specialized equipment, and problem-solving essentials as well as unsurpassed safety record, Veit ranks as one of the highest value specialty contracting providers in the Midwest. Learn more at www.veitusa.com.

About Vonco:

Vonco is your solid waste disposal company that is committed to recycling and can provide multiple disposal solutions at one location. Our waste campuses are integrated solid waste processing facilities incorporating sustainable environmental practices for construction, demolition, and industrial waste. Our commitment to service and environmental stewardship is unwavering, and our innovative approach to solid waste processing assures you that your waste will be disposed of responsibly and economically. Learn more at www.voncousa.com.

